Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall on selling pressure

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Sunday as the dominant small investors offloaded their shares mostly of IT sector.

At the end of the day's trade, the major index of DSEX, shed 10.27 points or 0.29 per cent to 6,227.

The Shariah-based DSES index deducted 4.42 points or 0.32 per cent to 1,362, while the blue-chip DS30 index lost 2.60 points or 0.12 per cent to 2,221.
The turnover also declined to Tk 285 crore from Tk 340 crore on Thursday.

Of the issues traded, 18 advanced, 148 declined, and 132 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by turnover are:- BSC, Shinepukur Ceramics, Genex Infosys, Olympic Industries, Apex Footwear, Gemini Seafood, Sea Pearl Beach, Orion Infusion, Beacon Pharma and Munnu Agro.

The top 10 companies with price increase are:- ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mr. F., Munnu Agro, Rupali Life Insurance, NCCBL Mr. F. 1, Renwick Yajnesh, Anlima Yarn, Beacon Pharma, Amra Technology, Al-Haj Textile And Prime Bank.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Apex Footware, Shine Pond Ceramic, Gemini Sea Food, Sonali Paper, Intraco Refueling, Pragati Life Insurance, Metro Spinning, BD Lamps, Orion Infusion and Monospool Paper.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 44 points to 18 thousand 383 points. Tk 6.49 crore shares were traded in CSE. 12 out of 126 firms participating in trading on the CSE rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 62 and 52 have decreased.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK wants level-playing field for foreign firms in Bangladesh
Foreign currency in commercial banks rose to $4.8b in Jan
IDCOL signs term loan deal for solar projects with Rising Industries
BD launches website to process e-commerce complaints
Stocks fall on selling pressure
BD now better place for investment, BIDA chief tells AmCham
Debt-laden Africa charged extortionate rates: UN
Dettol, Harpic become hygiene partners of Ekushey Boimela


Latest News
Barrister Nazmul Huda dies
One killed as fire engulfs Gulshan building; 9 rescued
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
Fire at Gulshan building; 7 people rescued so far
Construction worker dies as soil collapses on him
Torture of IU student: BCL leader to appear before probe body today
Bangladeshi injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia dies
Caretaker govt obsolete issue, no way to restore it: Quader
Nagad Islamic wins 'Best Innovation in other Financial Institution' award
Fire breaks out at multistory building at Gulshan
Most Read News
Air Astra expands route network to Sylhet
Democracy is safe with Awami League: PM
21st Feb: BNP announces two-day program
Keep female students' faces uncovered: Writ challenges legality of DU notice
Fugitive accused of Dinajpur double murder arrested from Kurigram
Man dies falling off motorcycle being hit by covered van
PM expresses shock at death of Rouf Chowdhury
Kalshi flyover opens to traffic
IU postpones recruitment process of 3 departments
Kawla-Tejgaon elevated expressway becomes visible
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft