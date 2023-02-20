Stocks fall on selling pressure

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Sunday as the dominant small investors offloaded their shares mostly of IT sector.





At the end of the day's trade, the major index of DSEX, shed 10.27 points or 0.29 per cent to 6,227.





The turnover also declined to Tk 285 crore from Tk 340 crore on Thursday.







Of the issues traded, 18 advanced, 148 declined, and 132 did not see any price movement.





The top 10 companies by turnover are:- BSC, Shinepukur Ceramics, Genex Infosys, Olympic Industries, Apex Footwear, Gemini Seafood, Sea Pearl Beach, Orion Infusion, Beacon Pharma and Munnu Agro.





The top 10 companies with price increase are:- ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mr. F., Munnu Agro, Rupali Life Insurance, NCCBL Mr. F. 1, Renwick Yajnesh, Anlima Yarn, Beacon Pharma, Amra Technology, Al-Haj Textile And Prime Bank.





The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Apex Footware, Shine Pond Ceramic, Gemini Sea Food, Sonali Paper, Intraco Refueling, Pragati Life Insurance, Metro Spinning, BD Lamps, Orion Infusion and Monospool Paper.





The Shariah-based DSES index deducted 4.42 points or 0.32 per cent to 1,362, while the blue-chip DS30 index lost 2.60 points or 0.12 per cent to 2,221.At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 44 points to 18 thousand 383 points. Tk 6.49 crore shares were traded in CSE. 12 out of 126 firms participating in trading on the CSE rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 62 and 52 have decreased.