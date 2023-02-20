Google cuts 450 jobs in India amid global layoffs

NEW DELHI, Feb 19: Google laid off over 450 employees in India as part of the company's global downsizing, joining the growing list of technology giants that have been cutting workforce to factor in slowdown trends.





The downsizing, which was announced by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on January 20 this year as part of a global action across various markets, was heard loudly across social media platforms, especially LinkedIn, where the hashtag #googlelayoffs had started trending.







Questions sent to Google India on the matter were not answered by a company spokesperson, who re-directed the queries to Pichai's statement where he had announced plans to reduce workforce by 12,000. "This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I'm deeply sorry for that," he had said, adding that cuts would be spread across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions. TNN