Bank Asia launches cashback campaign for customers Bank Asia launched the "NPSB Bangla QR Cashback Campaign" for its customers.





Under the campaign, customers will avail 12% cashback by the minimum purchase of Tk1,000 where maximum cashback amount is Tk500 per month. The offer is valid till 22 April, says a press release.





Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director of the bank, inaugurated the campaign at the bank's corporate office, Rangs Tower, Purana Paltan, Dhaka recently.





Md Moniruzzaman Khan, head of ADC, and other senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion.