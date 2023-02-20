Chevron-funded Uttoron welding lab opens in Khulna Shipyard Uttoron - Skills for better life project recently organized an inauguration ceremony for advanced welding training facilities situated in Khulna Shipyard, Khulna.





In 2021 Uttoron signed an agreement with Khulna Shipyard to launch advanced welding training and an advanced welding lab for the first time in Bangladesh. The new advanced welding lab will support young people in enhancing their welding abilities, says a press release.





Due to a lack of advanced-level training facilities, there is a shortage of skilled welders in Bangladesh. In the ongoing mega projects, welders are hired from abroad at much higher salaries. As a result, our youth are losing job opportunities in such projects. To solve this problem, in collaboration with Khulna Shipyard, Uttoron initiated the construction of an advanced welding lab.







Distinguished guest of honor of the event were ZamiraKanapyanova, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Eurasia and Europe, Chevron; Eric M. Walker, President and Managing Director, Chevron Bangladesh and Commodore M Shamsul Aziz, (L), NGP, psc, BN; Managing Director, Khulna Shipyard Limited, Bangladesh Navy. Among other dignitaries Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Director, Corporate Affairs, Chevron Bangladesh; Mujibul Hasan, Country Director, Swisscontact Bangladesh and Nadia Afrin Shams, Team Leader, Uttoron were present in the event.





Uttoron project, funded by Chevron and implemented by Swisscontact, was initiated in 2016. By 2022, a total of 3380 young people received technical training in Sylhet and Dhaka. Besides, Uttoron established and upgraded the Bholananda Uttoron Technical Training Centre in partnership with Sylhet City Corporation.