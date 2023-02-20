Salman F Rahman visits Minister Electronics factory

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industries and Investment Salman F Rahman, MP has recently visited the factory of the domestic electronics company Minister Hi-Tech Park Electronics Limited, located at Trishal, Mymensingh.





After the visit, he laid the foundation stone of Minister My-one Group's new project Minister Water Park and Resort, says a press release.





During the factory visit, Minister My-one Group Chairman and FBCCI Vice President M A Razzak Khan Raj showed him the manufacturing process of various products including refrigerators and air conditioners of the factory.





Salman F. Rahman praised the electronics products that the minister is producing in the country with advanced technology. He also said that the government has always been providing all-out support to the domestic industry and the production of domestic products and will continue this support in the days to come.





M A Razzak Khan Raj, Chairman of Minister My-one Group and Vice-President of FBCCI, said that Mr. Salman F Rahman MP, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment, visited the factory and gave various directions to make our electronics industry sector more prosperous.





Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah, Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner, and District Magistrate Md. Mostafizar Rahman, Superintendent of Police, Mymensingh, Mr. Machum Ahmed Bhuya, PPM, Industrial Police-05, Superintendent of Police, Mymensingh Unit, Mr. Md. Mizanur Rahman, Vice President of FBCCI, Md. Aminul Haque Shamim, Advisor to Minister Maiwan Group, Haji Golam Mostafa Khan, Administrative Officer, Senior officers, and other persons of the company.