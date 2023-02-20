Video
IBBL Sylhet Zone holds agent banking conference

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

Sylhet Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised Agent Banking Business Development Conference at a city hotel recently, says a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Md. Maksudur Rahman, Head of Development Wing and A.K.M Mahbub Morshed, Head of Agent Banking Division also addressed the event. 

Muhammad Nurul Haq, Head of Sylhet Zone addressed made the opening speech. Branch incumbents and proprietors of agent banking outlets in the zone attended the program, Mohammed Monirul Moula speaking as chief guest said agent bank owners are an important part of Islami Bank.

Agent banking is playing a significant role in the expansion of Islamic banking activities. He also said the activities of agents in Islami Bank's deposit and investment activities should be accelerated.

He directed the bank officials to provide necessary assistance to facilitate agent banking operations. He called upon the agent owners to follow banking principles and Shariah principles in all banking activities.


