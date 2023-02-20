SIBL holds meeting with Hajj Agencies of Chattogram

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged a meeting with Hajj Agencies of Chattogram Region at hotel Peninsula, Chattogram recently, says a press release.





Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was present as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the meeting.







Chairman of Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder was keynote speaker on the occasion.







Vice President and Chairman of Chattogram Region, HAAB, Mohammad Shah Alam, was present as special guest and the owners of hajj agencies also attended the programme.







Syed Mohammad Sohel, Chattogram Regional Head of SIBL, expressed thanks & gratitude at the end of the programme.