Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:43 AM
Lilly, IABL collaborate to supply high-quality Insulin in BD

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Eli Lilly and Company will supply its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for human insulin at a reduced price to International Agencies (Bangladesh) Ltd. (IABL) in an effort to increase patient access and improve affordability for high-quality insulin for nearly one million people living with diabetes in Bangladesh by 2030.

IABL will formulate, fill and finish human insulin vials and cartridges under its own trademark and brand name by 2025. The IABL-produced insulin will be exclusively for the Bangladesh market.

"Lilly is committed to addressing the critical gaps in access to essential medicines for people living with diabetes in low- and middle-income countries," said Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly International. "Through collaborations like this one with IABL, we are working to reduce barriers to access and ensure ongoing production and uninterrupted supply of insulin so that a greater number of patients can live healthier lives."

"We are very pleased that Lilly has made their world-class insulin crystals available to IABL so that we can manufacture and supply the highest quality insulin to people living with diabetes in Bangladesh," said Swapan Kumar Modak, Managing Director and CEO of IABL says at a press conference held in the city recently.

 "Local manufacturing of human insulins will help meet the insulin demand in Bangladesh and reduce the cost of diabetes treatment and disease complications.


