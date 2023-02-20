India helping BD to import Russian goods avoiding US sanction

AGARTALA, Feb 19: Setting one more instance of friendship, India is helping Bangladesh in importing Russian goods avoiding American sanctions.







The ships that are having American sanction is being unloaded in Indian ports and then sent to Bangladesh. The first such consignment with goods for Rangpur Atomic Energy Centre has already reached at Mongla port in Bangladesh.





American authorities imposed sanctions on 69 ships from Russia to prevent them from reaching Bangladesh and the country was facing difficulty in running some of its projects. At this stage, India came forward and extended the transshipment facility at Haldia Port.





Earlier, Bangladesh had to send back the ship 'Ursha Major' as the American Embassy informed the Bangladesh Government that this ship is actually 'Sparta 3' which is having US sanctions.







The Indian government is allowing the ships to anchor in its ports despite American sanctions. Tripura.info