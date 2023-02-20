Myanmar’s maritime trade up 19.42pc in over 10 months

YANGON, Feb 19: Myanmar's seaborne trade surged 19.42 percent year on year to about $22.24 billion in over 10 months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, official data showed.





From April 1, 2022, to February 10 this year, the country's maritime export rose 10.21 percent to over $9.22 billion from a year earlier, while maritime imports climbed 26.94 percent to over $13.01 billion, data from the country's Ministry of Commerce showed.





During the period, the country saw a total foreign trade value of over $29.33 billion, including its border trade value of more than $7.09 billion, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry's figures.





The Southeast Asian country usually does most of its foreign trade through sea routes as it has a long coastline. It conducts border trade with China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India.





The country exports agricultural products, animal products, fisheries, minerals and forest products, manufacturing goods and others, while it imports capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods. IANS