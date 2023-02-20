Bangladesh Innovation Fest recognises 49 innovations Revelling into its 5th glorious year, the widely acclaimed GPH Ispat presents Bangladesh Innovation Award in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate - a2i - Celebrating the Very Best of Innovation, honoured 49 innovations following 26 Winners and 23 Honourable Mentions by holding a grand award gala at The Grand Ballroom, Le Méridien, Dhaka, on Saturday.





The Award gala was preceded by the 4th edition of Bangladesh Business Innovation Summit.







Hosted by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, the award ceremony and the summit were components of the 3rd edition of Bangladesh Innovation Fest - For A Smart Bangladesh.





Speaking as the chief guest of the gala event State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP said: "This year the fest is designed to pursue the roadmap for honorable PMs vision of SMART Bangladesh by 2041. I am glad to hear that throughout the day some of the leading global experts in Innovation along with local experts had multiple critical discussion in this regard. I am confident that the message and insights shared will help our business community to play the vital role of pushing the threshold of innovation."





The award gala was attended by more than 500 professionals and industry experts. This year, more than 300 nominations from more than 100 organisations were submitted for the award in 21 categories. All the nominated campaigns were selected through 9 rigorous jury sessions comprising the most respected industry experts to keep the process transparent, accountable, and bias-free. The prestigious accolade showcases the best innovative practices and solutions in different sectors required to meet 4th Industrial Revolution and create a sustainable, innovative ecosystem for creating - 'A Smart Bangladesh.'





Opening the event, Shariful Islam, Founder, Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, said, "This accolade upholds the reality that innovation drives every field of our economic and social lives. We have to develop an innovative mindset in every sector of the country and keep on finding the new areas where we can nurture innovation. It's a long process, and we are here to commit longer."







In the Welcome Speech of the summit, Mahammed Alamgir Kabir, Chairman, GPH Ispat Ltd., mentioned, "We at GPH Ispat Ltd. believe that Innovation is the key to sustain and develop the industries as well as the nation. Now is the time to reflect our progress and strategies that will shape our future. We all joined here today, have our very own collective responsibilities to develop the innovation ecosystem for A Smart Bangladesh."







The summit, another vital component of the 3rd edition of Bangladesh Innovation Fest - For A Smart Bangladesh, was held to drive innovation and growth in different sectors of Bangladesh. The summit included 3 Keynote Sessions, 4 Panel Discussions, 3 Insight Sessions and 1 Case Study.







Supported by - Green Delta Insurance Company Limited; Mutual Trust Bank Limited; Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC; Strategic Partner - Generation Unlimited; Hospitality Partner - Le Méridien, Dhaka; Technology Partner - aamra technologies limited; PR Partner - Backpage PR.