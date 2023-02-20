Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 February, 2023, 5:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Over 600 participate at BD Innovation Summit

Published : Monday, 20 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Desk

Innovation will build the foundation of the future, so the 5th Bangladesh Innovation Summit (BIF) with the motto 'Today's innovation, tomorrow's potential' was held at the Beam Auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday.

About six hundred participants participated in this year's conference, which was held jointly by BIF and Rise Up Labs in the capital Dhaka, for the first time, says a press release.

More than a thousand participants from the country and abroad also participated the summit online. More than 20 national and international speakers spoke in this conference in more than 10 separate sessions and 2 panel discussions.

Daffodil Group Founder and Chairman Sabur Khan and American International University-Bangladesh Pro-Vice-Chancellor Abdur Rahman were special guests on the occasion.

In the speech of the special guest, Sabur Khan said - "People of this country always cherish the innovative power, but he called upon everyone to focus on their own work to develop this power. He said" "If you do any work, you must have enough knowledge and there is no alternative to research and study."

 He expressed the hope that from the presence of this conference, someone might take some initiative in the future which will bring a new revolution in the whole world.

Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the American International University-Bangladesh said: "The fourth industrial revolution is now underway through information technology. Mobile internet, artificial intelligence and machine learning are the driving forces of the fourth revolution. He said - the prosperity of the future will be ensured by increasing the efficiency of technology.

As a speaker was present Sabur Khan, the founder and chairman of Daffodil Group, the Pro-Vice- Chancellor of American International University-Bangladesh, Abdur Rahman; the Vice President of BASIS, Abu Daud Khan; the CEO of Bdjobs.com, Fahim Mashroor; the US-based leader of Amazon Web Services, Solution Architecture, Mohammad Mahdee Uz Zaman; the Head and Associate Professor of the CSE Department at Manarat International University, Sharmina Zaman; the Managing Director of Star Computer Systems Limited, Rezwana Khan; the founder and CEO of RISE UP LABS, Ershadul Hoque; the Chairman of Creative IT Limited, Monir Hossain; the General Secretary and Country Representative of World Robot Olympiad Bangladesh, Redwan Ferdous; the Partner Director of Httpool, Munaf Mojib Chowdhury; the owner of 'Hur Nusrat', Nusrat Akhtar Lopa; the founder of Scale Up, Tabinda Hossain; and the Working Committee Director of Women and E-commerce Forum, Rakiba Ahmed.

The program was moderated by young entrepreneur, Ashiq Khan. About the Program, President of "Bangladesh Innovation Forum" Ariful Hasan Opu said: "We have arranged each session of this conference in such a way that a participant can learn various essential topics from this conference such as robotics, artificial intelligence, metaverse, web 3.0, skill development, career guidance. , Business Growth, Job Market Preparedness, Investment Opportunities in Bangladesh Enterprises, Women Entrepreneurship."

"Bangladesh Innovation Summit" convenor Mahmud Moosa said - "This conference is for the 5th time, many of the previous participants are established today, he hopes that the education of the conference will help young people to take new initiatives".

This summit is Co Partnered by Women and e-Commerce Trust (WE) and Creative IT Ltd. Supported by Robust Research and Development Ltd, Star Computer Systems Limited, MMS Global Services, Wedding Style BD. Event Partner Events Fluent & e-Ticketing partner is e-Soft.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK wants level-playing field for foreign firms in Bangladesh
Foreign currency in commercial banks rose to $4.8b in Jan
IDCOL signs term loan deal for solar projects with Rising Industries
BD launches website to process e-commerce complaints
Stocks fall on selling pressure
BD now better place for investment, BIDA chief tells AmCham
Debt-laden Africa charged extortionate rates: UN
Dettol, Harpic become hygiene partners of Ekushey Boimela


Latest News
Barrister Nazmul Huda dies
One killed as fire engulfs Gulshan building; 9 rescued
Shaheed Minar route map finalised for Feb 21
Fire at Gulshan building; 7 people rescued so far
Construction worker dies as soil collapses on him
Torture of IU student: BCL leader to appear before probe body today
Bangladeshi injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia dies
Caretaker govt obsolete issue, no way to restore it: Quader
Nagad Islamic wins 'Best Innovation in other Financial Institution' award
Fire breaks out at multistory building at Gulshan
Most Read News
Air Astra expands route network to Sylhet
Democracy is safe with Awami League: PM
21st Feb: BNP announces two-day program
Keep female students' faces uncovered: Writ challenges legality of DU notice
Fugitive accused of Dinajpur double murder arrested from Kurigram
Man dies falling off motorcycle being hit by covered van
PM expresses shock at death of Rouf Chowdhury
Kalshi flyover opens to traffic
IU postpones recruitment process of 3 departments
Kawla-Tejgaon elevated expressway becomes visible
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft