Over 600 participate at BD Innovation Summit

Innovation will build the foundation of the future, so the 5th Bangladesh Innovation Summit (BIF) with the motto 'Today's innovation, tomorrow's potential' was held at the Beam Auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday.





About six hundred participants participated in this year's conference, which was held jointly by BIF and Rise Up Labs in the capital Dhaka, for the first time, says a press release.





More than a thousand participants from the country and abroad also participated the summit online. More than 20 national and international speakers spoke in this conference in more than 10 separate sessions and 2 panel discussions.





Daffodil Group Founder and Chairman Sabur Khan and American International University-Bangladesh Pro-Vice-Chancellor Abdur Rahman were special guests on the occasion.





In the speech of the special guest, Sabur Khan said - "People of this country always cherish the innovative power, but he called upon everyone to focus on their own work to develop this power. He said" "If you do any work, you must have enough knowledge and there is no alternative to research and study."





He expressed the hope that from the presence of this conference, someone might take some initiative in the future which will bring a new revolution in the whole world.





Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the American International University-Bangladesh said: "The fourth industrial revolution is now underway through information technology. Mobile internet, artificial intelligence and machine learning are the driving forces of the fourth revolution. He said - the prosperity of the future will be ensured by increasing the efficiency of technology.





As a speaker was present Sabur Khan, the founder and chairman of Daffodil Group, the Pro-Vice- Chancellor of American International University-Bangladesh, Abdur Rahman; the Vice President of BASIS, Abu Daud Khan; the CEO of Bdjobs.com, Fahim Mashroor; the US-based leader of Amazon Web Services, Solution Architecture, Mohammad Mahdee Uz Zaman; the Head and Associate Professor of the CSE Department at Manarat International University, Sharmina Zaman; the Managing Director of Star Computer Systems Limited, Rezwana Khan; the founder and CEO of RISE UP LABS, Ershadul Hoque; the Chairman of Creative IT Limited, Monir Hossain; the General Secretary and Country Representative of World Robot Olympiad Bangladesh, Redwan Ferdous; the Partner Director of Httpool, Munaf Mojib Chowdhury; the owner of 'Hur Nusrat', Nusrat Akhtar Lopa; the founder of Scale Up, Tabinda Hossain; and the Working Committee Director of Women and E-commerce Forum, Rakiba Ahmed.





The program was moderated by young entrepreneur, Ashiq Khan. About the Program, President of "Bangladesh Innovation Forum" Ariful Hasan Opu said: "We have arranged each session of this conference in such a way that a participant can learn various essential topics from this conference such as robotics, artificial intelligence, metaverse, web 3.0, skill development, career guidance. , Business Growth, Job Market Preparedness, Investment Opportunities in Bangladesh Enterprises, Women Entrepreneurship."





"Bangladesh Innovation Summit" convenor Mahmud Moosa said - "This conference is for the 5th time, many of the previous participants are established today, he hopes that the education of the conference will help young people to take new initiatives".





This summit is Co Partnered by Women and e-Commerce Trust (WE) and Creative IT Ltd. Supported by Robust Research and Development Ltd, Star Computer Systems Limited, MMS Global Services, Wedding Style BD. Event Partner Events Fluent & e-Ticketing partner is e-Soft.