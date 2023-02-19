Video
Six dead in Mississippi shooting rampage, suspect detained

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

WASHINGTON, Feb 18: A gunman killed six people in the southern US state of Mississippi on Friday, prompting President Joe Biden to call again for tightened gun restrictions only days after he pleaded for action following a deadly university shooting.

Police in Mississippi said a man shot and killed a person at a store in the small town of Arkabutla, then went to a nearby house and killed a woman, according to local media.

CNN later reported, citing the county sheriff, that the woman was his ex-wife.

Police then tracked down his vehicle to a home later determined to belong to the suspect, and found two more men killed nearby, Sheriff Brad Lance told CNN.

The fifth and sixth person, a man and a woman, were found shot and killed in a neighboring house, and were possibly related to the suspect, who was detained as he attempted to flee, Lance said.

The Tate County Sheriff's Office identified the alleged shooter in a Facebook post as 52-year-old Richard    Dale Crum, saying he was in custody and charged with first-degree murder.

In a tweeted statement, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said he had been briefed on the incident.
"At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not known," said Reeves.

"Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time."

The case was taken on by the sheriff of Tate County, where Arkabutla is located, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The deadly shooting Friday comes days after a man, also with no known motive, attacked a university campus in the northern state of Michigan, killing three people.    AFP



