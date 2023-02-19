BD youth shot dead by BSF at Hili

HILI (DINAJPUR), Feb 18: India's Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Bangladeshi youth in their territory along the Hili land port in Dinajpur on Friday night, locals in the Bangladesh side said.



The deceased - Shahabul Hossain Babu, 24 - was the son of Abul Hossain of Dharanda village under Hakimpur upazila.



SEE PAGE 2 COL 4Md Rafiqul Islam, a ward councilor of Hakimpur municipality, said Babu accompanied by others crossed into the Indian territory along the Hili border on Friday night.



"We heard sounds of two rounds of bullets from the Indian side and subsequently came to know that Babu was shot dead by the BSF," he said.



Lt Col Md Rafiqul lslam, a commandant at BGB-20 battalion, confirmed the incident saying that the body is yet to be handed over to them from the BSF side.



A flag meeting on this will be held soon, he added. UNB



