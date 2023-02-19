Video
Ex-BCL leaders lock IU VC office demanding resignation

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

KUSHTIA, Feb 18: A group of former leaders and activists of the Islamic University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of the ruling Awami League, locked the collapsible gate of the university vice-chancellor's office on Saturday, demanding his resignation.

Around thirty former BCL leaders and activists went to the administration building and locked the collapsible gate of IU vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam's office to press home their demand at around 10:00am.

Campus sources said that they staged a demonstration on the campus as three audio conversations between the university vice-chancellor and a jobseeker of the university's mass communication and journalism department went viral on social media Facebook. They would continue their demonstration on the campus until their demand for the resignation of the vice-chancellor was met.

The vice-chancellor had earned a huge amount of money illegally by recruiting teachers at the university, Rasel Joarder, former organising secretary of IU BCL unit said.    UNB


