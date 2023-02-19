Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Chief Edn Inspector post on cards

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent


Ministry of Education will create Chief Education Inspector post soon to reduce the hassle and irregularities of the secondary and college level educational programmes in the institutions of the country.

Earlier, the Directorate of Inspection and Audit (DIA) of the Ministry of Education inspected the educational programmes of the secondary and college level educational institutions of the country. But, as there are various complaints about the activities of this, besides those DIA also does not have the capacity to visit the huge educational institutions of the country.  

In such a situation, the education department has taken the initiative to create a new post to inspect the educational programmes for increasing the quality of the country's educational institutions.
The name of the proposed department will be 'Office of the Chief Education Inspector'.

According to sources from the Ministry of Education and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), two committees are working on the matter. In the meantime, a draft of the scope of work of the office of the Education Inspector has also been made. Another committee is working on restructuring the DIA.

Asking about this, DSHE director Prof AQM Shafiul Azam said that in the light of the recommendations of the National Education Policy, an initiative has been taken to establish the Office of the Chief Education Inspector.

However, educationists say, not only new institutions will do, If you don't ensure transparency and accountability in the work, it will be the same and then only rank and file will increase.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six dead in Mississippi shooting rampage, suspect detained
BD youth shot dead by BSF at Hili
Turkey rescuers save two people 13 days after quake
Ex-BCL leaders lock IU VC office demanding resignation
Chief Edn Inspector post on cards
Speaker eulogizes Dr Wazed Mia at book unveiling event
Officials asked to be present at offices from 9 to 9:40am
Fugitive 'Casino Sayeed' enters country illegally, gets bail legally


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft