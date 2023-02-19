Chief Edn Inspector post on cards



Ministry of Education will create Chief Education Inspector post soon to reduce the hassle and irregularities of the secondary and college level educational programmes in the institutions of the country.



Earlier, the Directorate of Inspection and Audit (DIA) of the Ministry of Education inspected the educational programmes of the secondary and college level educational institutions of the country. But, as there are various complaints about the activities of this, besides those DIA also does not have the capacity to visit the huge educational institutions of the country.



In such a situation, the education department has taken the initiative to create a new post to inspect the educational programmes for increasing the quality of the country's educational institutions.

The name of the proposed department will be 'Office of the Chief Education Inspector'.



According to sources from the Ministry of Education and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), two committees are working on the matter. In the meantime, a draft of the scope of work of the office of the Education Inspector has also been made. Another committee is working on restructuring the DIA.



Asking about this, DSHE director Prof AQM Shafiul Azam said that in the light of the recommendations of the National Education Policy, an initiative has been taken to establish the Office of the Chief Education Inspector.



However, educationists say, not only new institutions will do, If you don't ensure transparency and accountability in the work, it will be the same and then only rank and file will increase.



