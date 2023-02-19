Speaker eulogizes Dr Wazed Mia at book unveiling event

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday commented that our Pirganj, an upazila of Rangpur district, is known all over the world for renowned nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Mia, the husband of Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



She said this in her speech as chief guest at a discussion programme on the occasion of the 81st birth anniversary of MA Wazed Mia and unwrapping a book on the basis of famous nuclear scientist Dr Wazed Mia's life and career named 'MA Wazed Mia's Karmamoy Jiban' written by PhD researcher Asaduzzaman. The programme was held at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.



The discussion was organized by Bangabandhu Nuclear Scientist Parishad and Dr MA Wazed Mia Memorial Foundation.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's former Media Adviser and the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was present as main speaker.



Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury highlighted the biography of Dr Wazed Mia in her speech.



She said, "Many years ago, about 1942's Pirganj and today's Pirganj are not the same. A lot has changed, a lot has developed. But, even after that Pirganj upazila of Rangpur is now well-known all over the world due to a talented child of this soil named Wazed Mia."



Speaker said, science books written by Wazed Mia are taught in different universities of the world. Apart from studies, he had a deep relationship with politics. In 1961 he joined Chhatra League politics. From there he became close to Bangabandhu and started politics with Bangabandhu's affection. Later, though he had a relationship with that family by marrying Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, he was by their side in happiness and in sorrow.



Shirin Sharmin said, "After the assassination of Bangabandhu, Wazed Mia helmed the family. He protected the family through the ups and downs after 75. How innocent and greedless he was in his personal life is known to all. Despite being very close to power, he was a simple man."



Participating as the main discussant, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said, "We are discussing about the renowned atomic scientist of the country. The book written on Wazed Mia today, not only Wazed Mia, but many things of the country's history have come out in the book. A lot of history about Bangladesh's independence struggle including Bangabandhu's family is in the book."



Iqbal Sobhan called to spread the book all over the country and said, "Dr Wazed Miah was not only a good student, and he was respected as an international scientist. Despite his kinship with the country's top families, he has maintained a private life and has never stepped into the spotlight.



When many people run towards the spot light, he walked the opposite way. Despite having opportunities and power, he was placid and a unique mannerism was found in his character."



He also said that Wazed Miah has been active in politics since his student days, but he never used that influence in his life. Despite being the son-in-law of the Father of the Nation, he did not accept any major position in the government and did not take any advantage. Rather, he studied and researched secretly, bypassing these benefits or powers. That is why two books written by him are taught in various universities as valuable books today.



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and the former expert of the International Atomic Energy Agency Dr Shahid Hossain was also virtually present as another major discussant.



Meanwhile, TV Today Editor-in-Chief Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Chairman of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission Dr Ashok Kumar Pal, President of Jatiya Press Club Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Shyamal Dutta, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Omar Faruque, Agami Prokashani Publisher Osman Gani and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Education and President of Pirganj Association ANM Al Firoze, among others, were present as special quests and discussants while convener of the celebration of Dr Wazed Mia's 81st birth anniversary ceremony Abul Kalam Azad was in the chair.



