Officials asked to be present at offices from 9 to 9:40am

The field-level officials and employees of the government offices have been instructed to remain present in their offices from 9:00am to 9:40am compulsorily.



To ensure communication between the central and field level administration, the Cabinet Division has issued a circular recently in this regard. This instruction was sent to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs).



Earlier in 2021 and 2019, similar instructions were issued by the government, so that the presence of field level officials and employees can be ensured in the office during period for giving necessary instructions and supervising their activities on time.



According to the circular, "The activities of the field level offices and officials are being supervised by the Cabinet Division regularly. Field level government officers and employees were instructed to remain present at their offices from 9.00am to 9.40am except any emergency situations."



"Recently, it was seen that many officers and employees don't attend their offices timely. As a result, it becomes difficult for people and officials and staff of other agencies to communicate with the officers concerned. This causes sufferings to general people as it slows down government works," it added.



It also said, "It's a must to attend offices from 9:00am to 9:40am in field levels to ensure service for the general people and enhance coordination in the public service. They must have to operate office activities during the period without any urgency." Now, the government offices remain open from 9:00am to 4:00pm, according to the government decision for ensuring savings of electricity and reducing pressure in the roads to ease traffic congestion.



But, a section of government officials and employees of field level offices are not going to their workplaces on time showing various reasons. As a result, the supervising authorities of the officials have been facing trouble to monitor their activities. The instruction was given to remove the problem.



