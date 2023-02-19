Video
Fugitive 'Casino Sayeed' enters country illegally, gets bail legally

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Mamunur Rashid


Who is behind allowing the former Ward No 9 Councillor and Jubo League leader, Mominul Haque alias Sayeed, a fugitive, to enter the country illegally and secure bail in all cases?

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police had issued a travel ban on the 'fugitive' Sayeed. That is, he is supposed to be arrested if caught entering or leaving the country.

Sayeed, earlier confessed over phone that he had permission to go abroad as he was involved with various clubs apart from his being the Councillor. He was living in  Singapore for his son's treatment than.  

An official of law enforcement agency told the Daily Observer that  Sayeed, visited Kolkata from Oman at the end of January. Then on January 30, he entered the country through Benapole illegally through the border area and took bail in three cases in a row.

It is known that in 2015 Mominul Haque alias Sayeed was the Councillor of Ward No 9 of Dhaka City Corporation and Jubo League leader. Under that influence, he first set up a gambling board in the Wanderers Club and started a casino business. Then he expanded this illegal trade to four clubs including Mohammedan and Arambagh.

After the anti-casino campaign, he became known as 'Casino Sayeed'. After the raid, the ACC filed a case against Sayeed for acquiring illegal wealth.

The case is now pending in court. And the CID filed two cases against him under the Money Laundering Act for allegedly laundering huge amounts of money earned from casino business. One of these cases is still under investigation while the other case is pending in court.

In this situation, how he directly got bail in three cases, there are many questions in various circles.

After getting bail, he joined the hockey federation meeting last week after making all the arrangements to take over the lost dominance of Motijheel and Arambagh areas. After that, there was an uproar in all quarters.

Mominul Haque alias Sayeed, came to the limelight after running illegal casinos in the capital. Mominul Haque Sayeed is the joint secretary of Dhaka city south Jubo League committee as well as a Councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Despite being a Councillor of Ward No 9, he does not attend the board meetings regularly. He often goes abroad without the required permission of the Local Government Ministry. He is living in Singapore.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted raids on the Young Men's Club and Wanderer's Club in Fakirapool, Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in Gulistan and Golden Dhaka Club in Banani and seized money and gambling equipments.

Sayeed fled to Singapore after the RAB operation, said a number of locals citing that he has a chain of casino business in Thailand and Singapore. He is known as 'Casino Sayeed' in Fakirapool and Arambagh, they added. Wanderer's Club, just a short distance from the Motijheel police station, is now under lock and key.

Sayeed scaled to this position through extortion in Motijheel and surrounding areas, said cable operator and old resident of Arambagh area Tanvir Alam.

After being elected as the Councillor he opened a casino in Motijheel's Wanderer's Club in 2015. However, he did not say clearly why and when did he leave for Singapore.


