BD joins int'l defence fair in UAE from tomorrow

Bangladesh is among the eight new countries to participating in the 5-day-long International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) 2023 and its naval version NAVDEX in Abu Dhabi, Unites Arab Emirates starting from tomorrow (Monday).



The other new countries are Uzbekistan, Ireland, Nigeria, Montenegro, Kuwait, Lithuania and Monaco. With the new countries the participant countries will be 65, said daily newsletter Breaking Defence said on Friday.



IDEX 2023 and NAVDEX 2023 is going to be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, from tomorrow February 20 to February 24.



The organisers, trade visitors and officials are expecting the largest-ever edition of the show with more countries and companies than ever hawking their defense materiel from a newly expanded floor.



Of the participating countries some 1,350 companies will exhibit their wares, a 50 percent rise from the last IDEX in 2021, organizers said. Though perhaps for obvious reasons firms from two nations that have previously been mainstays, Russia and Ukraine, will not be there, according to the pre-show exhibitor list.



NAVDEX, meanwhile, will include participation of a number of naval vessels and ships from eight countries: Pakistan, Bahrain, Britain, Italy, China, Kuwait, India and UAE.



The UAE's troop withdrawal from war in Yemen in February 2020 and the relative decline in impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have made IDEX 2023 more inviting, and Abu Dhabi expects an increase in the number of official delegations to 250, a growth rate of 191 percent compared to 2021.



Likely driving the conversations next week will be the defense industry's focus, in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, on drones and counter-drone tech, as well as air defense systems, high energy laser, robotics, cybersecurity platforms, maritime security systems and secure communications.



In this upcoming edition, IDEX will launch IDEX Next_Gen which is a space dedicated to let startups demonstrate their cutting edge tech in the defense and naval sector to leading figures in the industry.



Also, the Emirati ADNEC Group, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, launched on February 15 what are called IDEX Think Tank sessions for the first time. Those are closed sessions divided among six groups of defense and security experts from around the world to participate in strategic discussions on a number of significant topics.



There will also be Innovation Trail, a focused journey through the exhibition, highlighting the latest products and innovations for the defense and naval community will take place at the show. The show will also include a new content feature of theatres for attendees to learn about the latest industry critical topics located in the new marina hall.



Planners have set up a "Defence Through the Decades" area which will showcase an interactive gallery, highlighting products and technology from the industry throughout the past 30 years.

