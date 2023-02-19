Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Foreign envoys impressed with facilities for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: MoFA

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign envoys were impressed to see the facilities, living standards and other issues and scopes for Rohingyas available at Bhasan Char, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said in a press release.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, PM's Principle Secretary, Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy and Indonesian Ambassador Heru Hartanto Subolo along with the Resident Representatives of UN, UNHCR,WFP in Bangladesh visited Bhasan Char on Friday.

The visit to Bhasan Char was hosted to discuss progress on the island and support to the approximately 30,000 Rohingya living there.

"Increasing community self-reliance is a priority, particularly given the increased humanitarian funding challenges," UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis tweeted.

"The delegation including the ambassadors of four countries monitored the overall situation from 11:00am to 3:00pm there," the Foreign Ministry said. They also talked to Rohingyas about their facilities, living standards and other issues.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six dead in Mississippi shooting rampage, suspect detained
BD youth shot dead by BSF at Hili
Turkey rescuers save two people 13 days after quake
Ex-BCL leaders lock IU VC office demanding resignation
Chief Edn Inspector post on cards
Speaker eulogizes Dr Wazed Mia at book unveiling event
Officials asked to be present at offices from 9 to 9:40am
Fugitive 'Casino Sayeed' enters country illegally, gets bail legally


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft