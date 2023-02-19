Foreign envoys impressed with facilities for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: MoFA

Foreign envoys were impressed to see the facilities, living standards and other issues and scopes for Rohingyas available at Bhasan Char, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said in a press release.



Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, PM's Principle Secretary, Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy and Indonesian Ambassador Heru Hartanto Subolo along with the Resident Representatives of UN, UNHCR,WFP in Bangladesh visited Bhasan Char on Friday.



The visit to Bhasan Char was hosted to discuss progress on the island and support to the approximately 30,000 Rohingya living there.



"Increasing community self-reliance is a priority, particularly given the increased humanitarian funding challenges," UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis tweeted.



"The delegation including the ambassadors of four countries monitored the overall situation from 11:00am to 3:00pm there," the Foreign Ministry said. They also talked to Rohingyas about their facilities, living standards and other issues.



