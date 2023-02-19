Spices turn too pricey in city

The prices of spice have increased abnormally due to an import shortage for a one month. Some spices have doubled in price. However, traders are blaming the international market and dollar price more than holy Ramadan for increasing demand.



Traders say that the dollar crisis and excess prices are having a greater impact on the rise in the price of spices. Import and sale of spices has decreased due to price. Again, the price of imported spices have also increased and it has an impact on other spices produced in the country. As the prices of other products are also high in the market, many have reduced the purchase of spices. Importers emphasized on reduction of duty to control the situation.



Garam masala trader Hasan Mia used to sell cumin seeds at Tk 400 per kg in Rampura kitchen market. Now this daily essential spice is being sold at Tk 700 per kg. He is selling cumin seeds in packets of 100 grams at Tk 70.



He said, not only cumin, but the prices of chilli powder, turmeric, cloves and jaitri have increased abnormally over a month. Chilli powder has now increased from Tk 250 to Tk 500. The price of dry chilli has also doubled.



Similar situation is prevailing with turmeric price. In line with the price of kitchen turmeric, the price of turmeric powder has increased by around Tk 100 per kg. Now turmeric is being sold at Tk 240 to Tk 280 depending on the quality.



Similarly, the prices of cloves and jaitri have increased by one and a half to two times. Cloves have now increased from Tk 1200 to Tk 1400 and Jaitri from Tk 1,700 to Tk 3,000 per kg in the market.



Abul Kalam, a garam masala importer in the capital's Chawk bazar said, "I opened an LC for a few items of masala a month ago. Then the cost per dollar was Tk 112. This increase in the dollar is the main reason for the increase in the price of spices."



Kalam said that the price of spices has also increased in the international market. That is why imports are decreasing. Supply shortages have pushed up prices. The sale of spices has also decreased due to high prices. There will be this downward trend in Ramadan too. People are reducing their spending on spices due to rising prices of other products.



Bangladesh Wholesale Garam Masala Traders Association President Enayet Ullah told the Daily Observer, "Spice traders are being affected in two ways by increased dollar price. LC and disposal cost of spices increased by up to 25 per cent. Besides, we are paying duty based on the dollar value of spices. The rate there is Tk 108 per dollar, which was Tk 84 earlier. Due to this rate, the duty is increasing by more than 20 per cent."



He said, "In the case of garam masala, high customs tariffs have been fixed for different types. That is, regardless of the price I buy cumin, the customs tariff will be determined on the value of US$1,900 in case of cumin. That will be at the going rate of the dollar. That is, the duty which used to be Tk 84,000, now it has increased to Tk 1.8 lakh." Enayet Ullah said, "We have repeatedly told the government about these issues. I have also told the meeting in the Directorate of Consumer Protection. But did not get any benefit. Spice prices are rising because of problems at the policy making level."

In the country garam masala is mostly used in social and corporate events and hotels and restaurants.



Besides, several spices are used daily at home. Among these seven types of garam masala are in high demand in the country. These are cardamom, cumin, cinnamon, cloves, pepper, nutmeg and jaitri.



However, these spices are completely dependent on imports. Among the spices in the country, bay leaves and coriander are being produced.



The prices of ginger, garlic and dry chillies in the country have increased abnormally compared to any time. According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) data, the price of garlic has increased by 140 per cent, the price of ginger by 150 per cent and the price of dry chili has increased by 148 per cent in the last one year.



However, compared to the price gap of TCB, the price increase trend of these daily necessities is more visible. It has been observed that local garlic is sold at Tk 160 to Tk 180 per kg and imported garlic at Tk 200 to Tk 220 per kg.



Besides, local ginger is selling at Tk 120 to Tk 140 and imported ginger at Tk 280 to Tk 300 and both local and imported chillies are selling at Tk 460 to Tk 520.



Those concerned say that the demand for ginger has increased five times and garlic three times in the last decade. However, without increasing the production, the import dependence of the products is not decreasing. Like other products, their import costs are increasing due to the dollar crisis. Additional money is also going from the consumers' pockets.



Abdul Majed, an importer and seller of spicy products based in Shyambazar of Old Dhaka, said that the demand for foreign (imported) is more than local ginger and garlic. There is the dollar problem. That is why the price increases when there is a shortage.



He also said that the local ginger and garlic is small. People eat less of them now. People have become quite accustomed to buying large sized ginger, Chinese garlic. They can be cut easily. As a result, their demand will be less.

