Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM to open Kalshi Flyover for traffic today

Work completed three months ahead of schedule

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Kalshi Flyover, a new flyover in Mirpur in the capital will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today, three months before the schedule.

The government built the flyover to facilitate smooth traffic movement in the capital.

The flyover is about 2 km from the ECB Square in Mirpur, covering Kalshi Mor, Mirpur DOHS and Mirpur-11 and the adjacent area.

The flyover will improve road connectivity between Mirpur, Pallabi, Dhaka Cantonment, Uttara, Mohakhali and Rampura.

Using the flyover, commuters from Mirpur area will be able to reach the airport in 10 to 15 minutes.

According to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) sources, the government approved the project on January 1 in 2018. Construction was scheduled to be completed in June 2023.

Bangladesh Army completed the project before the schedule. The government spent about Tk 1,000 crore to build the flyover.

As the owner, it would the responsibility of DNCC to maintain and manage the flyover.
Under the project, about two km (1.7 km) of flyover as well as 3.7 km of road, footpaths and drains have been widened.

Road dividers and communication ducts have also been constructed.

About 13.5 acres of land was acquired for the implementation of this project, said Secretary of DNCC Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique.

DNCC Supervising Engineer Mohammad Arifur Rahman said, "A public-friendly standard project has been implemented by the government."

Students of Military Institute of Science and Technology, National Defense College, Staff College, Bangladesh University of Professionals and Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College, will use the flyover besides many people living in Mirpur and the surrounding areas.

About 6,000 apartments are under construction in that area by Bangladesh National Housing Authority. Some of the apartments have been allotted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six dead in Mississippi shooting rampage, suspect detained
BD youth shot dead by BSF at Hili
Turkey rescuers save two people 13 days after quake
Ex-BCL leaders lock IU VC office demanding resignation
Chief Edn Inspector post on cards
Speaker eulogizes Dr Wazed Mia at book unveiling event
Officials asked to be present at offices from 9 to 9:40am
Fugitive 'Casino Sayeed' enters country illegally, gets bail legally


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft