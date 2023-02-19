PM to open Kalshi Flyover for traffic today

Kalshi Flyover, a new flyover in Mirpur in the capital will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today, three months before the schedule.



The government built the flyover to facilitate smooth traffic movement in the capital.



The flyover is about 2 km from the ECB Square in Mirpur, covering Kalshi Mor, Mirpur DOHS and Mirpur-11 and the adjacent area.



The flyover will improve road connectivity between Mirpur, Pallabi, Dhaka Cantonment, Uttara, Mohakhali and Rampura.



Using the flyover, commuters from Mirpur area will be able to reach the airport in 10 to 15 minutes.



According to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) sources, the government approved the project on January 1 in 2018. Construction was scheduled to be completed in June 2023.



Bangladesh Army completed the project before the schedule. The government spent about Tk 1,000 crore to build the flyover.



As the owner, it would the responsibility of DNCC to maintain and manage the flyover.

Under the project, about two km (1.7 km) of flyover as well as 3.7 km of road, footpaths and drains have been widened.



Road dividers and communication ducts have also been constructed.



About 13.5 acres of land was acquired for the implementation of this project, said Secretary of DNCC Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique.



DNCC Supervising Engineer Mohammad Arifur Rahman said, "A public-friendly standard project has been implemented by the government."



Students of Military Institute of Science and Technology, National Defense College, Staff College, Bangladesh University of Professionals and Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College, will use the flyover besides many people living in Mirpur and the surrounding areas.



About 6,000 apartments are under construction in that area by Bangladesh National Housing Authority. Some of the apartments have been allotted.



