IU to hear victim’s claims of torture by BCL leader

KUSHTIA, Feb 18:The administration of Desratna Sheikh Hasina Hall at Kushtia's Islamic University has agreed to hear allegations of torture against a Chhatra League leader from the victim of the attack.



Shahadat Hossain, the university proctor, has given assurances that the victim's security on campus will be ensured.

"The hall and university administrations have formed two investigation committees and they have started working," Shahadat said. "The committees will hear the victim's account on Saturday morning.



The university is taking the necessary security measures to protect her." bdnews24.com