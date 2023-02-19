BCL expels two student leaders for violating regulations





Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has expelled two leaders of the organisation for violating regulations.



The expelled leaders are Rajib Hossain Robin of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall and Mohaimenul Islam Emon of Masterda Surya Sen Hall. Both are vice presidents of their respective hall units of Chhatra League.



An official notification signed by BCL President Saddam Hossain and GS Sheikh Wali Asif Inan confirmed the matter. The two BCL leaders were caught red-handed while 'extorting money' from a group of visitors at Ekushey Book Fair around 9:00pm on February 16. Later, Shahbagh Police arrested them and sent them to the court on February 17.



