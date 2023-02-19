BNP stages silent marches in 11 cities





As a part of simultaneous movement BNP and other like-minded political parties will hold district level silent march on February 25. After observing the march in 11 metropolises on Saturday the party leaders announced the programme.



Protesting increase in price of gas, electricity and daily necessity demanding release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and pressing home a 10-point demand the party's central leaders presided over the programmes in 11 metropolises.



Chairman of Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), Mustafa Jamal Haider also Coordinator of the 12-party alliance announced same programme after the short rally near Fakirapool Water Tank.



After the march of BNP in Faridpur city BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu said, "The Awami League government has ruined the voting and election environment in the country. So there will be no further elections under this government."



Dudu said, "This is the year of change because people want to get rid of the oppressive government. Therefore, the people of the country is ready to give the Awami League a befitting reply by bagging votes in overwhelming numbers in the next national elections."



In Barishal BNP leaders and activists started coming to the party office from the morning in processions. Mahanagar BNP started the march from the front of the party office on Sadar Road in Barisal city. They gathered at the party office with banners, festoons and placards bearing various slogans. As a protest, the activists took part in the march with rice, pulse, oil and other daily necessities in a van.



BNP Standing Committee member Begum Selima Rahman spoke as chief guest. She said, "From this march we will bring down the dictatorial government. We are agitating for the release of Khaleda Zia and decrease in the price of daily necessities." BNP marched at Rajshahi demanding resignation of Awami League government and election under caretaker government. BNP Standing Committee Member Iqubal Mahmud Tuku was present at the programme as chief guest.



He said, "Fearing the participation of people at our anti government programme Awami League announced counter programme on the date of our programme. May be they will announce their so called Peace Programme on February 25."



Tuku said that the people have woken up today. People will not return home without their demands being met. No matter how much you use the state, no matter how many cadres you use, people's power is no power at all.



Besides Mirza Abbas led the march in Mymensingh city, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy in Narayanganj, Nazrul Islam Khan in Sylhet, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury in Chattogram, Barkat Ullah Bulu in Khulna, Md Shahjahan in Cumilla, AZM Zahid Hossain in Gazipur and Syed Moazzem Hossain in Rangpur.



Before this, BNP and like-minded alliances organized a march at the union level on February 11 to spread the movement at the grassroots level. After the march programme in the metropolis on Friday and Saturday, the new programme was announced.



Dhaka Metropolitan BNP held a five-day silent march at five places in the capital.



