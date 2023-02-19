Body of one student to arrive on Feb 24

The body of one of a Bangladesh students, who died in a tragic car crash in Toronto, is scheduled to reach Dhaka on February 24, said the High Commission and the Consulate in Toronto on Saturday.

Three Bangladeshi international students died and another was injured in a tragic car crash in Toronto on Monday night.



"The Consulate is also in touch with two Funeral Homes in Toronto that are making arrangements with the hospital authorities over issuing death certificates as well as other necessary documentation for transportation of the bodies of the three deceased students," said Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday.



The families have also been informed and assured that the High Commission and the Consulate in Toronto can be contacted even after the office hours and during the weekend, if necessary, it said.



Meanwhile, the families of the three deceased students were assured that the High Commission and the Consulate in Toronto would provide all the possible necessary support to transport the bodies of the deceased students.



The High Commissioner also advised the Country and the Station Managers of the Bangladesh Biman Airlines in Toronto to facilitate the process as well as to arrange for tickets on a priority basis for the family members who would like to come to Toronto or who would accompany the bodies to Bangladesh by the Biman flight to and from Toronto, if and as required.



The families of the deceased have been reassured that the Bangladesh Consulate in Toronto would issue necessary documents as soon as death certificates and other necessary papers are received from the hospital and the funeral homes.



The High Commission and the Bangladesh Consulate in Toronto offer their deep condolences to the families of the deceased students and pray for the salvation of their departed souls and also for the rapid and full recovery of the injured student.



The High Commissioner was informed by the family that the condition of the injured student is stable and improving.



