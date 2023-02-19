Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Car Crash In Canada

Body of one student to arrive on Feb 24

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Diplomatic Correspondent

The body of one of a Bangladesh students, who died in a tragic car crash in Toronto, is scheduled to reach Dhaka on February 24, said the High Commission and the Consulate in Toronto on Saturday.
Three Bangladeshi international students died and another was injured in a tragic car crash in Toronto on Monday night.

"The Consulate is also in touch with two Funeral Homes in Toronto that are making arrangements with the hospital authorities over issuing death certificates as well as other necessary documentation for transportation of the bodies of the three deceased students," said Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday.

The families have also been informed and assured that the High Commission and the Consulate in Toronto can be contacted even after the office hours and during the weekend, if necessary, it said.  

Meanwhile, the families of the three deceased students were assured that the High Commission and the Consulate in Toronto would provide all the possible necessary support to transport the bodies of the deceased students.

 The High Commissioner also advised the Country and the Station Managers of the Bangladesh Biman Airlines in Toronto to facilitate the process as well as to arrange for tickets on a priority basis for the family members who would like to come to Toronto or who would accompany the bodies to Bangladesh by the Biman flight to and from Toronto, if and as required.

The families of the deceased have been reassured that the Bangladesh Consulate in Toronto would issue necessary documents as soon as death certificates and other necessary papers are received from the hospital and the funeral homes.

The High Commission and the Bangladesh Consulate in Toronto offer their deep condolences to the families of the deceased students and pray for the salvation of their departed souls and also for the rapid and full recovery of the injured student.

 The High Commissioner was informed by the family that the condition of the injured student is stable and improving.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IU to hear victim’s claims of torture by BCL leader
Pakistan Taliban warn of more attacks against police after compound raid
BCL expels two student leaders for violating regulations
BNP stages silent marches in 11 cities
Body of one student to arrive on Feb 24
Red Crescent donates 5,000 blankets to tremor-hit Turkey
Technical Proforma of Ctg Metrorail to get ECNEC nod soon
UN says AI poses ‘serious risk’ for human rights


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft