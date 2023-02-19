Red Crescent donates 5,000 blankets to tremor-hit Turkey

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) on Saturday handed over around 5,000 blankets to Turkey government as part of emergency humanitarian support for the people of its tremor-hit region.



BDRSC Chairman ATM Abdul Wahhab handed over the relief material to Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA) Coordinator in Bangladesh Sevki Mert Baris at its Baridhara diplomatic zone office in Dhaka.



BDRSC Chairman Wahhab said that the humanitarian organization is also working to send similar emergency relief materials for the tremor-hit people of Syria in coordination with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society (IFRC).



Among others, BDRCS Secretary General Kazi Shafiqul Azam, Director (Disaster Response) Mizanur Rahman and IFRC operation manager Ali Akgul and other officials were also with him.

