Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:29 AM
Technical Proforma of Ctg Metrorail to get ECNEC nod soon

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 18: The Technical Assistance Project Proforma (TAPP) for conducting feasibility study for construction of Metrorail in the port city, Chattogram is expected to be approved by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) very soon.

According to sources from Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) that is implementing the project, TAPP has already been submitted to the concerned department for approval.
DTCA sources hoped that the TAPP would be approved very soon.

Meanwhile, on January 31, the feasibility study of Transport Master Plan and preliminary feasibility study for urban Metrorail transit construction at Chattogram Metropolitan area kicked-off.

The cost of the feasibility study has been estimated at Tk 70.63 crore. The consultant firm will conclude the study within 30 months.  Total cost includes,  Tk 57 crore for Master Plan and feasibility study, Tk 3.50 crore for consultancy, Tk 2.29 crore for outsourcing, Tk one crore for technical adviser, Tk one crore for transport adviser and Tk 2.25 crore for vehicles.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will provide $6 million to Bangladesh to implement the project. KOICA has been appointed as the consultant for conducting the study.

According to government sources, South Korea put up the proposal in a meeting of the joint PPP Authority platform in Seoul on March 2, 2022. According to PPP authority sources, South Korean firm KOICA had agreed to construct the Metrorail project in Chattogram.

The DTCA authorised to conduct the implementation of the project will go for feasibility study for the  "Transport Master Plan and Preliminary Feasibility Study for Urban Metrorail Transit Construction of Chattogram Metropolitan Area" by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

DTCA sources said, on December 8 last year the government of Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) and the Terms of Reference (ToR) to implement the project.
South Korea had earlier expressed interest in conducting a pre-feasibility study for the Metrorail project in Chattogram. The Korea International Cooperation Agency on February 7 offered $5 million donation for the study.

The proposed MRT routes extended from the airport to Kalurghat, City Gate to Shah Amanat Bridge, and from Oxygen to AK Khan via Firingibazar and Panchlaish.

The government is mulling to build three Metrorail routes (MRT lines) in Chattogram, the length of which stood at 54 and a half kilometers.  These included MRT Line-1 from Kalurghat to the airport (26 km length, 20 stations); Line-2 (13 km length, 12 stations) from City Gate to the ground floor of Shah Amanat Bridge via Nimtala and Line-3 (length 14 km, 15 stations) from Oxygen to Firingibazar and Panchlaish to AK Khan Gate.

The main objectives of the project is to prepare a transport master plan for Chattogram Metropolitan area for providing high-quality public transport services and pedestrian facilities, prepare preliminary feasibility study for construction of Metrorail in Chattogram, enhance institutional capacity of different agencies of Chattogram transport service system to reduce traffic congestion and improve eco-friendly urban metro systems.

After completion of the master plan, different projects will be taken up for improvement of transport system in Chhattogram Metropolitan area with Korean assistance.


