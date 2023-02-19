Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UN says AI poses ‘serious risk’ for human rights

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

GENEVA, Feb 18: The United Nations rights chief on Saturday warned that recent advances in artificial intelligence posed a grave threat to human rights and called for safeguards to prevent violations.

This week more than 60 nations including the United States and China called for regulating AI in defence to ensure it "does not undermine international security, stability and accountability".

There have been increasing concerns over things such as AI-guided drones, 'slaughterbots' that can kill with no human intervention and the risk that artificial intelligence could escalate a military conflict.

"I am deeply disturbed by the potential for harm of recent advances in artificial intelligence," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

"Human agency, human dignity and all human rights are at serious risk. This is an urgent call for both business and governments to develop quickly effective guardrails that are so urgently needed," he said.

Artificial intelligence has entered our daily lives, revolutionising internet searches, changing the way we monitor our health and bringing up new innovations such as an app capable of generating all sorts of written content in seconds on a simple request.

Critics have raised issues such as breaches of privacy and biased algorithms.

"We will follow this closely, provide our specific expertise and ensure that the human rights dimension remains central to how this goes forward," Turk said.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IU to hear victim’s claims of torture by BCL leader
Pakistan Taliban warn of more attacks against police after compound raid
BCL expels two student leaders for violating regulations
BNP stages silent marches in 11 cities
Body of one student to arrive on Feb 24
Red Crescent donates 5,000 blankets to tremor-hit Turkey
Technical Proforma of Ctg Metrorail to get ECNEC nod soon
UN says AI poses ‘serious risk’ for human rights


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft