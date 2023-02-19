BNP spreads panic in name of movement: Quader

Talking about movement BNP spreads panic among people said Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader. He commented that they (BNP) vandalised and burnt people in the name of movement. "For these reasons we protect the people and we are the guard of people," Quader added.



He said these to journalists at the Annual General Meeting and get-together of Bangladesh Avinoy Shilpi Sangha at a resort in Kaliganj upazila of Gazipur on Saturday.



The AL General Secretary said that Awami League is organizing the programmes not to obstruct BNP's march, but for the safety of the people.



He said that Awami League under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina has been in power for 14 years. As the ruling party, it is our duty to protect the lives and property of the people of the country. As long as this government is in power, no black law will be able to control the actors.



Actors Amirul Haque Chowdhury, Sahidul Islam Sacchu, Dolly Zahur, Dilara Zaman, Mamunur Rashid, also spoke at the opening ceremony chaired by Shilpi Sangha President Ahsan Habib Nasim and moderated by actor Ranak Hasan.



At this time, crest was given to the chief guest Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, by actress Jaya Ahsan.



