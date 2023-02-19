Wife, Daughter Death Man arrested from Ctg



COX'S BAZAR, Feb 18: A man was arrested early Saturday in Chattogram city after the bodies of his wife and daughter were recovered from a Cox's Bazar hotel room on Friday noon.



The arrested man is Dulal Biswas from Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram.



Mollah Shahin, Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police, confirmed the arrest news.

He said Dulal went into hiding soon after the bodies of his wife and daughter were found, and police arrested him from Chattogram city at early hours. Dulal is being interrogated, he said, adding that legal actions will be taken in this regard later.



Police on Friday afternoon recovered the bodies of 35-year-old Suma Dey and her two-year-old daughter from Hotel Sea Alif in Cox's Bazar.



According to police, the couple booked a room on February 14 with their two sons and a daughter.



A hotel employee saw the door of the room open and found the bodies on the floor. Later, police recovered the bodies from the room after getting a call from the hotel. Whereabouts of his two sons are not known yet, police official Shahin added.



