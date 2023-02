GAZIPUR, Feb 18: Train operation between Dhaka and the country's northern districts resumed around 9:00am - one hour after Jamuna Express' engine went out of order at Joydebpur Station of Gazipur district on Saturday morning.



Rezaul Karim, a station master of Joydebpur Station, confirmed the development, saying that train communication between Dhaka and northern districts was restored after the engine was removed. UNB