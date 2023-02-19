Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bank Asia founder Rouf Chy no more

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Observer Desk

Bank Asia founder Rouf Chy no more

Bank Asia founder Rouf Chy no more

A Rouf Chowdhury, founding chairman of the Bank Asia, passed away after a prolonged illness related to old age. He was 86.

Confirming the news, Mostafizur Rashid Bhuiyan, executive director of Rancon British Motors Ltd, a subsidiary of the Rangs Group, said Rouf died at his Gulshan residence in Dhaka on Saturday.

Rouf is survived by his son Romo Rouf Chowdhury and two daughters, Romana Rouf Chowdhury and Sohana Rouf Chowdhury.

His funeral prayers was held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after the Asr prayer and he was buried in Munshiganj's Bikrampur, his ancestral home, on Saturday evening.

Bank Asia family expressed deep sorrow on his death and prayed for the departed soul.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 more Dengue cases
Train communication of Dhaka-northern districts resumes after 1 hour
Bank Asia founder Rouf Chy no more
No commodity shortage in Ramadan: Razzaque
BD reports 5 more Covid cases
Victim of BCL torture returns to IU campus
Obituary
29 muggers arrested in city


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft