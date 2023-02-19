

Bank Asia founder Rouf Chy no more



A Rouf Chowdhury, founding chairman of the Bank Asia, passed away after a prolonged illness related to old age. He was 86.Confirming the news, Mostafizur Rashid Bhuiyan, executive director of Rancon British Motors Ltd, a subsidiary of the Rangs Group, said Rouf died at his Gulshan residence in Dhaka on Saturday.Rouf is survived by his son Romo Rouf Chowdhury and two daughters, Romana Rouf Chowdhury and Sohana Rouf Chowdhury.His funeral prayers was held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after the Asr prayer and he was buried in Munshiganj's Bikrampur, his ancestral home, on Saturday evening.Bank Asia family expressed deep sorrow on his death and prayed for the departed soul.