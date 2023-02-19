No commodity shortage in Ramadan: Razzaque

TANGAIL, Feb 18: Agriculture Minister and Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Dr Md Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said there will be no shortage of essential commodities in the country during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.



"The holy month of Ramadan is approaching. The government is taking all-out preparations. There will be no shortage of daily essentials during the Ramadan," he said while speaking at a reunion programme at Paiska High School in Dhanbari upazila of the district.



Razzaque said the people will bring Sheikh Hasina back to power in the next election to continue the trend of ongoing development.



Noting that there is no ground under the feet of BNP and they couldn't create political instability, he said, "The current government will not collapse rather continue in office. In the next election, the people will elect AL again with a huge margin. So, Sheikh Hasina will lead the country in the coming days as well".



Urging the students not to earn wealth illegally and not to lead luxurious life, the minister said, "We have to think about how much money and luxury we need. We should take others' needs and living standard into our consideration". BSS



