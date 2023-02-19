Video
Sunday, 19 February, 2023
City News

BD reports 5 more Covid cases

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM


Bangladesh reported five more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,743, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 0.28 per cent from Friday's 0.67 per cent as 1,796 samples were tested.

The recovery rate increased to 98.10 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.    UNB


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
