Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Victim of BCL torture returns to IU campus

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Feb 18: The female student of finance and banking department of Islamic University in Kushtia, who was allegedly tortured by leaders and activists of the university's Bangladesh Chhatra League unit, student wing of the ruling Awami League, returned to the university under tight security as per the High Court's directive on Saturday.

She returned to the campus along with her parents five days after she had been tortured and intimidated by IU BCL unit vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her cohorts at the Sheikh Hasina Hall on February 12.

A police van carrying the student arrived on the campus at around 12:30pm. She was taken directly to the Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall to testify in front of the enquiry committee appointed by the university.

She was later interviewed by the probe committee formed by the hall authorities and the university administration respectively from 1:00pm-4:00pm.

Islamic University police station officer-in-charge Annur Jayed Biplob told UNB that additional police personnel were deployed on the campus for the security of the student.

She left the campus after her meeting with the investigation committees, the OC added.

Earlier, IU BCL unit vice-president and residential student Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora called the girl to her room on February 9.

A group of BCL activists led by Ontora and her cohort Tabassum of the finance and banking department went to the room of the victim and misbehaved with her as the victim did not meet with Ontora because of her illness on Saturday night.

Later, Ontora along with her cohorts assaulted and tortured her both physically and mentally. Ontora, at one stage, forced the victim to get undressed and videoed the 'ragging' incident on her mobile phone.

Ontora threatened that she would make the video viral on social media if the victim disclosed the matter to anyone, the complaint also said. All in all, her ordeal is said to have lasted over 4 hours.

The victim lodged a written complaint with the university administration, including the university proctor, student adviser and the hall provost, demanding punishment for those involved in the incident on February 14.

A writ petition was also filed by Gazi Mohammad Mohsin, an alumnus of the university and a lawyer, with the HC on Thursday.

The HC ordered the accused to leave the hall and the university to look into the matter seriously, and submit a report in this regard within the next 10 days.

Alongside the committee appointed by the university, the HC also asked the deputy commissioner of the district to form a separate committee to further enquire into the incident, and submit a report in the next seven days.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 more Dengue cases
Train communication of Dhaka-northern districts resumes after 1 hour
Bank Asia founder Rouf Chy no more
No commodity shortage in Ramadan: Razzaque
BD reports 5 more Covid cases
Victim of BCL torture returns to IU campus
Obituary
29 muggers arrested in city


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft