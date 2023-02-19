Importance of seatbelt

Dear Sir



It is time to face the truth that Bangladesh is a country where the majority of people lack proper mentoring and experience as drivers or at least they pretend to lack them.



With roads that are far from perfect, road rage a widespread feature, and speeding as well as overtaking at inappropriate and unnecessary instances extremely common, every sane man would take extra precautions. With one person being killed somewhere on the globe after every 25 seconds, the need for preventive measures is inevitable. Sure, you cannot stop the reckless driver from overtaking and speeding on a one lane. But the level of damage can be still minimized if protective measure like seatbelt is followed.



It is true that in certain cases the fact that your entire body has been restricted by the seatbelt and a crash can make your neck jerk forward with such an impact that it may cause neck abrasions and perhaps even fractures. Still, it is better than being thrown out of the windshield.



Saqib Nahiyan

Jurain, Dhaka















