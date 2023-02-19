Mental health risks of air pollution

A news report lately published in this daily on air pollution caused depression risks simply unveils the deep-rooted nexus of environmental issues and mental health. What came in this regard citing a pair of studies by JAMA network of scientist journals, no doubt sets the alarm bell ringing of anti-environment activities on public health.



JAMA Psychiatry, found that long-term exposure to even low levels of air pollutants was associated with increased incidence of depression and anxiety and it also has long been associated with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. The research conducted by Harvard and Emory University, based on data of nearly nine million people on Medicare, the US government health insurance scheme for those aged over 64 found 1.5 million attacked with different levels of depression.



However, the points experts made on the adverse impacts of air pollution on mental health cannot but echo our extreme concern regarding air pollution penned earlier in our previous editorials.



Air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to public health globally. Every year it accounts for an estimated 7 million premature deaths. Air pollution and climate change are closely linked as all major pollutants have an impact on the climate. Improving our air quality will bring health, development, and environmental benefits.



Air pollution exposure in childhood may cause mental health symptoms that could change the way a child�s brain processes emotions for the rest of their lives. This has enormous implications. Conditions like anxiety and depression can sometimes be difficult to manage, and symptoms can become debilitating if left untreated. This also can increase the severity of these symptoms or cause them to appear in children who may have had no previous risk factors for mental health conditions.



Breathing cleaner air is an important step toward reducing some environmental challenges of mental health symptoms. Clean air also has a host of other positive effects, including improved cognitive function and greater longevity.



Mental health treatment and management is a total effort. Only our holistic approach in this regard can protect from any imminent danger.



According to the World Bank, air pollution is killing around 80,000 people every year in Bangladesh, and is wiping out around 4 percent of the country's GDP. What stops us from taking meaningful action to prevent this? This certainly cannot continue. We must remove the sources of pollution inside the country quickly and fast. Working with our regional partners to stop trans- boundary pollution is also important. We urge the authorities to take the regional road map seriously and take steps to maximise its impact as soon as possible.



