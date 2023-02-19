Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Mental health risks of air pollution

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

A news report lately published in this daily on air pollution caused depression risks simply unveils the deep-rooted nexus of environmental issues and mental health. What came in this regard citing a pair of studies by JAMA network of scientist journals, no doubt sets the alarm bell ringing of anti-environment activities on public health.

JAMA Psychiatry, found that long-term exposure to even low levels of air pollutants was associated with increased incidence of depression and anxiety and it also has long been associated with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. The research conducted by Harvard and Emory University, based on data of nearly nine million people on Medicare, the US government health insurance scheme for those aged over 64 found 1.5 million attacked with different levels of depression.

However, the points experts made on the adverse impacts of air pollution on mental health cannot but echo our extreme concern regarding air pollution penned earlier in our previous editorials.

Air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to public health globally. Every year it accounts for an estimated 7 million premature deaths. Air pollution and climate change are closely linked as all major pollutants have an impact on the climate. Improving our air quality will bring health, development, and environmental benefits.  

Air pollution exposure in childhood may cause mental health symptoms that could change the way a child�s brain processes emotions for the rest of their lives. This has enormous implications. Conditions like anxiety and depression can sometimes be difficult to manage, and symptoms can become debilitating if left untreated. This also can increase the severity of these symptoms or cause them to appear in children who may have had no previous risk factors for mental health conditions.

Breathing cleaner air is an important step toward reducing some environmental challenges of mental health symptoms. Clean air also has a host of other positive effects, including improved cognitive function and greater longevity.

Mental health treatment and management is a total effort. Only our holistic approach in this regard can protect from any imminent danger.

According to the World Bank, air pollution is killing around 80,000 people every year in Bangladesh, and is wiping out around 4 percent of the country's GDP. What stops us from taking meaningful action to prevent this? This certainly cannot continue. We must remove the sources of pollution inside the country quickly and fast. Working with our regional partners to stop trans- boundary pollution is also important. We urge the authorities to take the regional road map seriously and take steps to maximise its impact as soon as possible.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Importance of seatbelt
Mental health risks of air pollution
Ensure clean drinking water for all
Systematic changes in manpower export a must
Facebook, blessings or curse
Terrorists rule the roost in Rohingya camps
Restore Shitalakshya to its former self
Equal treatment in education


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft