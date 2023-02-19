

Ensure Bengali in all levels of Bangladesh



Despite the majority of Bengali speaking people lived in the eastern part, the western part of Pakistan controlled the Dominion. Tension was made in 1948 when Pakistan's government declared that Urdu would be the state language of Pakistan as the sole national language that would be used exclusively everywhere in both East and West Pakistan.



In defiance of the law in 1952 on February 21, students began gathering on the University of Dhaka. Police arrested several protestors enforcing section 144, while more students crowded for attempting to enter the building of the East Bengal Legislative Assembly, police opened fire and shot dead four protestors named Salam, Barkat, Rafiq and Jabbar. On the day of 1952, several other brave sons of the soil were killed also in police firings.



From the sorrowful day, the Bengalis have been observing February 21 as Shaheed Dibosh (Martyr Day) in every year. On the day, common people lay flowers at a martyr's monument to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives through bloodshed for defending their mother language, Bangla. The whole nation celebrates the day of February 21 as the anniversary of a pivotal day in the country's history amid organizing parties through which Bangladesh�s culture and the Bengali language are focused nationally and internationally.



Subsequently, the Bengali speaking people of East Pakistan demonstrated continued unrest in for campaigning the right to use their mother language as Bengali. As a result, Bengali was recognized as the second official language of Pakistan on February 29, 1956, and the Constitution of Pakistan was reworded to "The state language of Pakistan shall be Urdu and Bengali."



But on behalf of Bangladesh, an endeavor was continued for establishing the dignity of the mother language. In this connection, February 21 was declared International Mother Language Day by UNESCO on November 17, 1999, for which global love and respect were paid to those language martyrs who sacrificed their lives in 1952.



UNESCO decided that International Mother Language Day would be observed debut on February 21, 2000, from which every year, this day has been observed worldwide as the International Mother Language Day in concentrating on a particular theme. UNESCO believes that the mother language can make cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies and also inspire solidarity-based understanding, tolerance, and dialogue.



The House of Representatives of the US took the resolution to commemorate the day. American Linguist Professor opined that a language is a web of history that could bind people in an equivalency. Speculation grows that language is the most powerful indicator which preserves and develops the tangible, identity and cultural heritage of mankind. After some years, Americans, Canadians, and Australians make efforts to preserve the native languages of their indigenous population.



An International Mother Language Day monument was built at Ashfield Park in Sydney, Australia decided to remember the martyrs of February 21 in every English, Bengali and word in five alphabets to represent mother languages. Sub-Saharan Africa and Quechua in South America shared a common culture with communities in neighbouring countries. Spain awards prizes to those who have made outstanding work in linguistic diversity or multilingual education.



Therefore, it has been recognized that Bangladesh is the only nation in the world that fought for the right to the Mother Language Bengali in 1952 for which this day has a special emotional significance nationally and internationally. Later, Bangladesh committed to promoting global Ekusher Chetona (the spirit of our Language Movement) as the pioneer of the proposal.



We should protect and enrich our mother language, Bengali of 300 million Bengali-spoken people to strengthen and digitalize globally alongside taking initiatives for the preservation of some 7,000 other mother languages currently spoken in the world. Globally, 40% of the population does not have access to an education in a language that speaks or understands.



Nevertheless, only the mother tongue has been making progress for multilingual education with a growing understanding of its importance, particularly in early schooling, and more commitment to its development in public life. In terms of the spirit of bloodshed of the Language Movement, the nation got the recognition of Bengali as its mother tongue which motivated attaining its long-cherished independence under the charismatic leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971.



Languages have been making awareness ensuring cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue, and strengthening cooperation and attaining quality education for all, building inclusive knowledge societies, and preserving cultural heritage, mobilizing politics for applying the benefits of science and technology to sustainable development. UNESCO has emphasized globally formulating policies based on multilingualism, foreign language learning, and translation.



Despite crossing 71 years after the language movement and getting international recognition for the mother language amid the announcement of UNESCO on 17 November 1999, the nation cannot make the practice Bengali language at every stage of life. So, if we can make practice of Bengali language at all levels of the country, and then it could be paid homage actually to the language martyrs.

In fine, we are to follow the vital tools of our mother language Bengali to ensure its rightful place in the international arena in this regard. We will frame a multilingual, multicultural, and multiracial Bangladesh, and promote this idea beyond our borders. Bengali should have to enter into the computer system in the cyber age by adapting global software to disseminate globally.



- Mir Mahfuzul Haque, Retired professor & principal





