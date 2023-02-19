Monetary reform for Bangladesh

Bangladesh has descended into an adverse monetary and banking situation in recent times. This fast decline has caught the eyes of world development and its major rating organizations, such as Moody, which has degraded Bangladesh in the eyes of international investment climate. In Moody�s terms, the following are the predicaments of international risk rating in financial investments for Bangladesh: �On December 6, a rating committee was called to discuss Bangladesh's institutions and governance strength and fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, all of which have "materially decreased". Bangladesh's "rapidly" declining foreign exchange reserves adequacy, acute energy crisis and dollar liquidity shortage have raised concerns about the government's ability to service external debt payments.�



What long-term macroeconomic adversity does on such a declining situation? What does such predicament convey for the future development climate of Bangladesh? Why has the macroeconomic predicament been ignored by Bangladesh political, business, and professional community? The answers to these questions rest upon the lack of conscious commitment to honestyby this social community and the open-minded willingness to appraise an alternative monetary and banking future for Bangladesh to yield the common good of all, rather than simply being anchored to the fortunate few of the above-mentioned community.



The latter outlook extends to the community�s ambivalence to inject new blood in the financial architecture via a resilient framework of new macroeconomic reasoning interrelating money and banking with socio-economic development, to establish wellbeing for the common good.



The deepening linkages between monetary, banking, and development issues, which should chart the way to a sustainable future for any society, and thereby for Bangladesh, requires a clear applicable understanding, ought to relinquish her traditional practice of banking in macroeconomic framework by a new and changed agenda. The old academic and practicum approach to money, banking, and development being practiced in Bangladesh invokes fractional reserve requirements monetary relations between the Central Bank, the Commercial Banks, and the Economy.The central focus here is on assignment of the reserve ratio to determine the central bank�s role in circulating money across the business, financial, and economic fields. The central bank controls the circulation of money in coordination with commercial banks vis-�-vis the demand and supply of money in the economy at large. The higher is the reserve requirement ratio, the supply of money is contractionary, and vice-a-versa. With a low reserve ratio, the interbank flow of funds is higher for meeting demand in the economy. Thereby, even a contractionary money creation in the Central Bank causes a large circulation of funds via the Commercial Banks. The resulting higher volume of money circulation causes Commercial Banks to generate large interest incomes. Monetary equilibrium now reverses circulation back into bank savings.



Consequently, equity decreases in the face of debt-instruments like financial bonds. The economic development situation is thereby, perpetually in a sway between money circulation and its reversal into bank-savings. Thereby, interest-rate and equity-yields move in contravention to each other along the monetary equilibrium linking the financial sector with the real economy.



In Bangladesh, an expansionary monetary policy by the central bank, allows commercial banks to make large loans with a small reserve ratio. The result is high inter-bank financial flows. The resulting monetary policy is one of easy money supply. Whereas, the demand for money in the real economy is driven sporadically by the instability of equilibrium between the monetary sector and the real economy. The adverse effects of such effervescent money-real economy equilibriums halt the sustainability of the real and productive economy. Along with such slowdown, the development consequences of full-employment, price-stability, productive expansion, and external sector advancement, get adversely affected.



The important area for the role of money, banking, finance, and economic development is the external sector. While Bangladesh has hinged her future development prospects on export orientation as the sign of productive advancement, the interplay between monetary policy, banking, and the real economy places Bangladesh development not on prospective sustainability. The following data reflects such weakness under her existing unsustainable performance by the critical macroeconomic linkages.



The most recent data shows the following external economic weakening economic indicators, even in the uncertain trend in Broad Money supply:

Broad Money(2021-2023) 13.6 9.6 9.1 10.0 12.1 (mix of contractionary and expansionary money circulation) Debt/GDP ratio 26.9%. Exports in Goods & Services as % GDP 17.34% (target of export orientation).Annual growth rate of exports -2.83%.Imports of Goods and Services annual growth rate 3.20%.Trade Balance (% GDP change) -6.40.Trade Balance (Current US$ millions) -20,756.



These statistics for the period 2021-2023 imply that, even though Bangladesh Bank in concert with the Ministry of Economic Planning point out that whatever monetary policy is used � expansionary or contractionary -- does not help in the monetary policy objective of price stabilization, economic growth, employment expansion, debt-governance, and external sector performance. The significant increase in the import of goods and services, over and above the export orientation, fuels the current consumption contra foreign investment and real economy activity at home.



On the shrinking volume of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in Bangladesh, UNCTAD writes the following judgment: �According to the UNCTAD�s World Investment Report 2021, FDI inflows to Bangladesh declined by 11 per cent to USD 2.6 billion in 2020 (compared to USD 2.9 billion in 2019). The decline reflects the general economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The total stock of FDI was estimated at $19.4 billion in 2020 by UNCTAD. In Bangladesh, FDI inflows will take a long time to recover as investment commitments in this country have remained weak. For instance, Greenfield investment projects announced in 2020, an indication of FDI trends in the coming years, has contracted significantly by -87 per cent in Bangladesh. This decline is driven by weak investment interest in garment production, one of the major export industries and recipients of FDI in Bangladesh. Investment and garment production struggled badly in 2020, with no sign of recovery in early 2021. Garment factories in Bangladesh had to deal with about USD 3 billion of cancelled export orders in 2020. Presently, Bangladesh is among the lowest recipient of FDI in South-East Asia at only 1% of GDP.



These performance indicators together with the social goal of poverty alleviation should otherwise be attaining the objective of wellbeing and socio-economic functioning. But such an objective has not been attained in Bangladesh under the existing nature of her monetary policy in combination with and the incorrect relationship of the Bangladesh banking sector, financial architecture, and debt-ridden program of economic development. These sectors ought to form the hub of participative development in respect of the full impact of a 100 percent monetary savings in commercial banks mobilized into innovative technological futures and wellbeing-inducing productive relationship between the participative instruments of real-economy development with the multiplier effect of monetary, financial, banking, and ecological diversification of the real-economy activities. In all these approaches of national transformation, equity rather than capitalist financialization would play the central role of a wellbeing-inducing participative and conscious ecological order for the common good. The common good of wellbeing as the extensive objective of ecological participative development outlook with therelevant intrinsic monetary and financial architecture ought to drive the development future of Bangladesh towards rural-urban entrepreneurial complementarities.



The grand change in monetary and financial architecture in Bangladesh would thus necessitate profound activation of the real economy. Thereby, the goal of productivity will find its due place of importance in the Bangladesh wellbeing outlook. The advancement of the productive participatory relationship between monetary policy, financialization, and socio-economic development, will be induced by the phased-out level of the lowest level of interest rate near to zero. Such was the type of interest rate conceptualized by Keynes in his theory of the low-level liquidity trap. The moral-material outlook of socio-economic sustainabilitywith the productive evolution of the monetary-centered socio-economic development ought to be the model of Bangladesh wellbeing as the objective.





- Dr Masudul Alam Choudhury, Retired professor, School of Business, Cape Breton University, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada



