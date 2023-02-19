Teachers, students protest attack at  Baraigram



BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Feb 18: Teachers and students of Krishnapur Bohumukhi High School formed a human chain in Baraigram Upazila of the district, protesting the attack on them during annual sports competition and cultural programme.



They formed the human chain in front of the school on Thursday afternoon which was also followed by a rally.



Head Master of the school Akbar Hossain, assistant teachers Amirul Islam, Zarida Khatun, Rafiqul Islam and Faruque Hossain, and students Shafi Hasan Rifat, Fahim Ahmed and Mahfuja Khatun addressed the rally.



Speakers in the programmes asked the authorities concerned to book the culprits under justice.



On February 9, a group of terrorists led by Golam Masud and Sajib attacked teachers, students and guardians during the annual sports competition and cultural programme in the school, leaving several people injured.