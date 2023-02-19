Video
Crop conservation centre opens at Fulchhari char

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, Feb 18: Char Crop Marketing and Conservation Centre has been opened at South Khatiamari Taltala Bazar under Fazlupur Union in Fulchhari Upazila of the district.

 The opening function was organized on Wednesday afternoon by Making Markets Work for the chars (M4C) project, implemented by SKS Foundation.

Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Md Belal Uddin inaugurated the centre as the chief guest.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mintu Miah and District Market Investigator Shah Moazzem Hossain spoke as special guests.

Fazlupur Union Chairman Md Abu Hanif Pramanik presided over the inaugural function.

The address of welcome was delivered by Hafizur Rahman Sheikh, intervention specialist of SKS- M4C project.

Objectives of the centre were highlighted by Chandranath Gupta, senior intervention officer of M4C-SKS Foundation. He also spoke on the facilities of Crop Conservation Centre and how the farmers can benefit from that centre.  

DAE DD Md Belal Uddin said, when crops reach everyone's house, crop prices remain low in the market.
Farmers will be able to make economic profits by selling crops at higher prices after conserving crops for few days in the centre, he added.

DD termed the establishment of the centre in the char as a good initiative for the char farmers.
 
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mintu Miah thanked the officials of M4C project and SKS Foundation for setting up the centre considering the interest of char farmers.


