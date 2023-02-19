Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Gaibandha, Netrakona

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondents

Two people including a schoolgirl have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Gaibandha and Netrakona, on Friday and Saturday.

GAIBANDHA: The body of a young man was recovered by police from a railway line in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Raju, 22, a resident of Sadullapur Upazila in the district.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the youth beside the railway line in Uzi Dharnibari Village under Sadar Upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Gaibandha Sadar Police Station (PS) Masudar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

NETRAKONA: The hanging body of a schoolgirl was recovered in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Friday.

Police recovered the body from her residence in Dahapara Village of the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Srabanti Sangma, 15, daughter of Dizen Chisim, a resident of that village. She was an eighth grader of Agad Anirban Shiksha Niketan in the area.

According to police sources, the deceased's family members spotted body of the girl hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police went to the scene and recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Durgapur PS Md Raihan confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the SI added.



Two found dead in Gaibandha, Netrakona
