Three jailed in drug, rape cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced three people including a local leader of Awami League (AL) to different terms of imprisonment in drug and rape cases in two districts- Chattogram and Jhenidah.



CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two persons to five years of imprisonment in a drug peddling case filed in 2016.



Chattogram 4th Additional Metropolitan and Sessions Court Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan passed the verdict in absence of the convicts.



The condemned convicts are: Md Alamgir, 25, a resident of Chakaria Upazila; and Md Nurul Islam, 19, of Teknaf Upazila in Cox's Bazar.



The court also fined the convicts Tk 5,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Md Noman Chowdhury confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, on August 19, 2016, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested the duo along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Sholoshahar area of the city.



The DNC filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Panchlaish Police Station (PS) in this regard.



The trial began on February 7, 2018.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



JHENIDAH: Jhenidah Sadar Upazila's No. 10 Harisankarpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman and suspended president of Union Unit of AL Khandaker Farukuzzaman Farid has been sent to jail.



He was sent to jail by the judge of Jhenidah Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal after he appeared at the court for bail in a rape case on Wednesday.



PP of Jhenidah Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Advocate Bazlur Rahman said Farid secured bail from the High Court. Later on, his bail was cancelled when the state submitted a petition to the Appellate Division to cancel his bail. After cancellation of the bail, Farukuzzaman Farid sought bail appearing before the lower court on Wednesday, but the judge sent him to jail cancelling his bail.



Police and the court sources said a woman, allegedly after being raped, filed a rape case against UP Chairman Farid and his driver with Jhenidah Sadar PS on April 19 last. The case statement reads that the women went to Khandaker Farukuzzaman Farid to seek justice in a matter on April 15 last. Farid took the woman to his village home at Narharidra under Jhenidah Sadar Upazila, where he allegedly raped the woman offering a strong addictive substance mixed soft drink. After filing of the rape case, Farid secured ad-interim bail from the higher court. Later on, Farid's involvement in the rape was proved in the DNA test.



The raped woman told on Wednesday that she became the victim of Farid Chairman's lust when she went to his doors to seek justice. Assuring to resolve her case, Farid Chairman took her to his village home at Narharidra. Then he took her to a room of the first floor of the house and raped her offering her an addictive substance-laced drink.



Meanwhile, Farid Chairman has been claiming that the allegation of rape against him was totally false and a part of conspiracy against him.



