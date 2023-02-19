18 nabbed with drugs in 10 dists

A total of 18 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 10 districts- Joypurhat, Narayanganj, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Mymensingh, Natore, Noakhali, Kurigram, Sunamganj and Manikganj, in recent times.



JOYPURHAT: Five people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday and Friday.



Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-4) arrested four drug peddlers along with 19 tapentadol tablets and 10 grams of hemp from the upazila on Friday night.



The arrested persons are: Sohel Rana, 38, Sourav, 19, Aslam Ali, 39, and Baijid Hossain, 19.



RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Captain Major Md Mustafa Zaman confirmed the matter on Saturday morning in a press release.



According to the press release, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force led by Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Masud Rana conducted an anti-drug drive in Station area at night and arrested them along with the drugs.



On the other hand, a suspected drug trader has been arrested along with 20kg of hemp from Adarshapara area in the town.



The arrested man is Ranu Shafi, 56, a resident of Shantinagar Moholla in the town.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Detective Branch (DB) of Police Shahed Al Mamun said on information that hemp are being sold in Adarshapara area, the law enforcers conducted a drive at around 10:30pm and arrested the man.



Later on, members of DB police seized 20 kg of hemp from one Jakirul's cowshed as per the information obtained from the arrested man.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) in this regard, the OC added.



NARAYANGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two persons including a woman along with 12 kilograms of hemp from Araihazar Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.



The arrested persons are Md Rohich, 35, hails from Louhajang Upazila in Munshiganj District, and Amena Begum, 25, from Kosba Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.



RAB-11 official Abdullah Sheikh said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bishnandi Feri Ghat area and arrested the persons along with the drugs.



A case was filed with Araihazar PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the official added.

COX'S BAZAR: Two people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas of the district recently.



Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a Rohingya man with one lakh yaba tablets from the Ukhiya border area on Thursday.



The arrested is Sharif Hossain, 21, son of Bashir Ahmed of Kutupalong Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya upazila.

BGB-34 Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Saiful Islam Chowdhury said acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB conducted a drive at Tulatuli Joliler Goda of Rajapalong Union and arrested the man along with the drugs.



Sharif Hossain was trying to smuggle the cheap synthetic drug from Myanmar into Bangladesh at that time.



However, the arrested man was handed over to Ukhiya PS, the BGB official added.



On the other hand, a man along with 1.26 kilograms of Crystal Meth, 21,910 yaba tablets, 150 bottles of foreign liquor and 350 cans of Beer worth about Tk seven crores was arrested by BGB members from the Naf River in Teknaf Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested man is Mofizul Islam, 30, a resident of Purba Moheshkhalia area under Huaikang Union in the upazila.



BGB-2 Commander Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar said acting on a tip-off, three teams of BGB conducted separate drives in the river on February 9 last, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the concerned PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the official added.



BANDARBAN: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man along with 3.40gms of opium, worth about Tk 3.40 crore, from the district on Wednesday.



The arrestee is Nesau Marma, 40, a resident of Raikhali Union of Kaptai Upazila in Rangamati District.



RAB-15 Assistant Director (Law and media) Additional Superintend of Police Abu Salam said they got information that a drug paddler boarding on bus of 'Pubali Pariban' was going to Rangamati from Bandarban with opium.



Members of RAB-15 and CPC-3 of Bandarban Camp set up a temporary check post on Kamlong Chara Bridge in Kuhalong Union of Sadar Upazila in Bandarban getting the information.



During the drive, they stopped a bus and searched Nesau Marma for his suspicious behaviour and found 3.40kgs of opium from his possession.



The market price of the seized the drug is worth Tk 3.40 crore.



The official said the arrestee confessed that he was going to Rangamati to sell the drug.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bandarban Sadar PS in this connection, the RAB official added.



GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police, in separate drives, arrested two men along with 2,900 yaba tablets from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The arrested persons are: Jasim Uddin, 35, a resident of Sholhasia Village and Atikul Islam, 24, of Puthuria Village in the upazila.



Gafargaon PS OC Anwar Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mawna area in the afternoon, and arrested Jasim Uddin along with 2,725 yaba tablets.



On the other hand, another team of police conducted a drive in Puthuria Village and arrested Atikul along with 175 yaba tablets.



Two separate cases were filed with Gafargaon PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



NATORE: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two drug peddlers along with 7.3 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday night.



The arrested persons are Md Maidul Islam, 38, and Md Mamun Hasan, 23, residents of Fulbari Upazila in Kurigram District.



RAB-5 Natore Camp Commander ASP Md Farhad Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Madrasa mor area at night and arrested the duo along with 7.3 kilograms of hemp, three mobile phone sets, six SIM cards, two motorcycles and Tk 30,050 in cash.



"They were carrying hemp inside of the tiers of motorcycle," he said.



During primary interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they were collecting drugs from several districts and supplied it to many areas in the district.



A case was filed with Natore Sadar PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



NOAKHALI: Police arrested a drug dealer along with two kg of marijuana from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district early Monday.



The arrested person is Zahir Uddin, 45, a resident of Papua Beri area under Sonaimuri Municipality.



According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Papua Village under the municipality at early hours and arrested Zahir Uddin from his home along with two kg of marijuana.



Sonaimuri PS OC Ziaul Haque confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS.



FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Members of RAB-13, in a drive, arrested a man along with 663 yaba tablets from Kuthi Chandrakhana Village in Fulbari Upazila of the district recently.



The detained man is Md Asadul Haque, 58, a resident of Chandrakhana Village in Fulbari Upazila of the district.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-13 conducted a drive Kuthi Chandrakhana area on February 11 last, and arrested the man red-handed along with the yaba pills from the scene, said a press release issued by RAB-13.



During the preliminary interrogation, the detainee admitted his involvement in drug trading in connivance with his other cohorts for long.



SUNAMGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 11 bottles of foreign liquor from Madhyanagar Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested man is Monowar 25, a resident of Gulabpur Village in the upazila.



Madhyanagar PS OC Md Jahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Gulabpur Village on February 10 last, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



MANIKGANJ: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 20 grams of heroin from a bus stand in the district town recently.



The arrested man is Md Saiful Islam, 42, hails from Mirpara area in Kaliakair Upazila of Gazipur District.



Manikganj DB Police OC Mohammad Mossharaf Hossain said in press release that acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive at bus stand area in the town on February 10 last, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with Manikganj Sadar PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



