Thrust on planting more trees to protect environment



PABNA, Feb 18: A tree plantation and cleaning programme was held in Ishwardi Upazila of the district to combat climate change impact and conserve environment on Thursday morning.



This was arranged at Dyar Baghail Government Primary School in the upazila. Menard, a sub-contractor of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, took the initiative.



As part of the programme, surroundings of the school were cleaned with children. After cleaning, Menard planted several saplings of fruit trees around the school. Later on, pen gift and awareness-raising leaflets were given to students.



Earlier, a discussion meeting was held on 'Developed and Green Bangladesh' at the same venue. Menard's Bangladesh Representative Fahima Shahadat, Project Manager Alexey Nikiforov, Site Manager Mehdi Hasan, Health, Safety and Environment In-Charge Jamil Hasan, Technical Engineer Jaminur Rahman Noor, School Head Teacher Mehrun Nahar, and Assistant Teacher Amirul Islam spoke at the discussion meeting.



Alexey Nikiforov said, "The climate change has started in the world., The world is warming up.



Bangladesh is also facing a loss in this change. We have to prepare now to avoid this damage."



He called for planting more trees to protect the balance of the environment.



Fahima Shahadat said, protecting the balance of the environment is a very important issue for any country; Bangladesh is no exception. That is why the impact of climate change and environmental protection is considered with special importance, she added.

