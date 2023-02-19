Two traders, 119 train passengers fined in Natore, Rajshahi

Two traders and 119 passengers of a train have been fined on different charges in two districts- Natore and Rajshahi, in two days.





GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Two businessmen were fined Tk 1.40 lakh for selling and storing adulterated molasses in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Thursday.





The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection conducted the drive with the help of members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) in Chanchkoir Puranpara area.





During the drive, they fined Tk one lakh to Md Al-Amin Sonar, 40, owner of M/S Al-Amin Enterprise, and Tk 40 lakh to Haji Md Mukter Shah, 50, owner of Mukter Enterprise, under the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009 for mixing prohibited substances in food products.





The team also seized 9,400 kilograms of adulterated molasses and 24,300 litres of adulterated sugar syrups from their shops.





Later on, they destroyed the adulterated foods.





RAB-5 Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police Farhad Hossain confirmed the matter in a press release.





RAJSHAHI: Bangladesh Railway authorities fined 119 passengers of an intercity train Tk 21,450 for travelling Rajshahi to Dhaka without tickets on Wednesday.





Bangladesh Railway Western Region General Manager (GM) Asim Kumar Talukder said railway officials conducted the special ticket checking drives on Dhaka-bound 'Padma Express' from Rajshahi up to Bangabandhu Setu West Station.





During the drive, they found that a total of 119 passengers were travelling without tickets, and fined them Tk 21,450.