Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two traders, 119 train passengers fined in Natore, Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondents

Two traders and 119 passengers of a train have been fined on different charges in two districts- Natore and Rajshahi, in two days.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Two businessmen were fined Tk 1.40 lakh for selling and storing adulterated molasses in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection conducted the drive with the help of members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) in Chanchkoir Puranpara area.

During the drive, they fined Tk one lakh to Md Al-Amin Sonar, 40, owner of M/S Al-Amin Enterprise, and Tk 40 lakh to Haji Md Mukter Shah, 50, owner of Mukter Enterprise, under the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009 for mixing prohibited substances in food products.

The team also seized 9,400 kilograms of adulterated molasses and 24,300 litres of adulterated sugar syrups from their shops.

Later on, they destroyed the adulterated foods.

RAB-5 Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police Farhad Hossain confirmed the matter in a press release.

RAJSHAHI: Bangladesh Railway authorities fined 119 passengers of an intercity train Tk 21,450 for travelling Rajshahi to Dhaka without tickets on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Railway Western Region General Manager (GM) Asim Kumar Talukder said railway officials conducted the special ticket checking drives on Dhaka-bound 'Padma Express' from Rajshahi up to Bangabandhu Setu West Station.

During the drive, they found that a total of 119 passengers were travelling without tickets, and fined them Tk 21,450.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teachers, students protest attack at  Baraigram
Crop conservation centre opens at Fulchhari char
Two found dead in Gaibandha, Netrakona
Three jailed in drug, rape cases
18 nabbed with drugs in 10 dists
Thrust on planting more trees to protect environment
Two traders, 119 train passengers fined in Natore, Rajshahi
Green chilli price jumps to Tk 100 per kg at Sadullapur


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft