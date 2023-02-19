Green chilli price jumps to Tk 100 per kg at Sadullapur SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Feb 18: The green chilli price has jumped to Tk 100 per kilogram (kg) from Tk 30 10-day back in Sadullapur Upazila of the district.





Low-income consumers are facing disarray in the upazila. A recent visit found per kg green chilli selling at Tk 90 to 100 at different haats and bazaars; due to the sudden price hike, price-bargaining was seen between small traders and general consumers.







According to field sources, char growers are lifting green chilli at a lower scale from their fields. They are keeping their green chilli in fields for ripening. They will dry their ripe chilli. That is why the green chilli supply is lower in markets. With increasing demand, the green chilli price has gone up.





Fulchhari Grower Nawab Ali said, he has cultivated green chilli on 40 decimals of land; his fields have yielded good; one week back, he would sell chilli every day; but now he has stopped green chilli picking. He is ripening his green chilli to produce dry chilli.







Small Trader Azadul Islam at Old Bazar in the district town said, retail traders have to purchase green chilli at higher price from warehouse; it has impacted on the retail price.





The abnormal green chilli price has created anger among consumers. Van-Driver Shahidul Islam at that Bazar said, "We are facing income-shortage and price hike of all essentials. In this situation, green chilli price has gone beyond our purchasing capacity."





Grower Khajanur Rahman of Dhaperhat area said, green chilli and vegetables grow hugely in Gaibandha; but in the absence of cold storage, both growers and consumers are facing losses.





Deputy Director of the agriculture department in Gaibandha Belal said, this Rabi Season, green chilli was cultivated on 2,010 hectares; growers are ripening their green chilli in fields.





That is why, the supply of green chilli has fallen in markets. But after few days, the market will come under control, he maintained.