Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 February, 2023, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Agri-bank loan fair held in Pirojpur

Published : Sunday, 19 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Feb 18: A day-long Agro Fair on soft bank to be provided to farmers was held in the district on Wednesday.

The fair was organized on the premises of Government Boys' School in the town by the district administration.

 Cheques of Tk 3 crore 27 lakh and 87 thousands ere distributed as soft bank loan among 159 farmers who applied for loans instantly through 14 government and private banks.

 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman distributed these cheques as the chief guest. To inspire farmers through providing hassle-free loan and to make them aware about modern farming system, the fair was arranged, he added.

DC further said, the fair also aimed at cultivating uncultivated lands to ensure food security in the district as well as the country. 

Scheduled banks Sonali, Rupali, Krishi, Agrani, Janata, Islami, Uttra, Pubali, Datch-Bangla, BRAC, Al Arafa, IFC, and NRBC operated banking at the fair. 

Regional General Manager of Krishi Bank Md Monruzzman presided over the function.

Among others, Deputy Director (DD) of the Local Government Md Humayun Kabir, DD of the Department of Agriculture Extension Dr Nazrul Islam Sikder and Additional Superintendent of Police Sheikh Mostafijur Rahman spoke.

A good numbers of farmers visited the fair along with students, agro entrepreneurs and common people.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teachers, students protest attack at  Baraigram
Crop conservation centre opens at Fulchhari char
Two found dead in Gaibandha, Netrakona
Three jailed in drug, rape cases
18 nabbed with drugs in 10 dists
Thrust on planting more trees to protect environment
Two traders, 119 train passengers fined in Natore, Rajshahi
Green chilli price jumps to Tk 100 per kg at Sadullapur


Latest News
Two sibblings burnt inside locked house in Bogura
North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands in Japan's EEZ
Man surrenders to police after killing wife in Dinajpur
Islamic University: Victim of BCL torture returns to campus
Youth killed being crushed under truck in Chandpur
AL won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader
BNP forms alliance with political 'Tokais': Hasan
Youth electrocuted in Feni
Wazed Mia led very simple life despite staying close to power: Speaker
Youth's body found in river in Moulvibazar
Most Read News
PM has no Twitter account
US ends search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
Rangs Group chairman Rouf Chowdhury passes away
Metro rail's Uttara centre station opens
Preparations on to bring bodies of three students killed in Toronto
Two BCL leaders expelled over extortion at Book Fair
Mirpur-Kalshi flyover awaits formal opening for vehicular movement
Field-level officers asked to present at offices till 9.40am
'Police officer stabbed by daughter' in Rangpur
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft