Agri-bank loan fair held in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Feb 18: A day-long Agro Fair on soft bank to be provided to farmers was held in the district on Wednesday.







The fair was organized on the premises of Government Boys' School in the town by the district administration.





Cheques of Tk 3 crore 27 lakh and 87 thousands ere distributed as soft bank loan among 159 farmers who applied for loans instantly through 14 government and private banks.





Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman distributed these cheques as the chief guest. To inspire farmers through providing hassle-free loan and to make them aware about modern farming system, the fair was arranged, he added.







DC further said, the fair also aimed at cultivating uncultivated lands to ensure food security in the district as well as the country.







Scheduled banks Sonali, Rupali, Krishi, Agrani, Janata, Islami, Uttra, Pubali, Datch-Bangla, BRAC, Al Arafa, IFC, and NRBC operated banking at the fair.







Regional General Manager of Krishi Bank Md Monruzzman presided over the function.







Among others, Deputy Director (DD) of the Local Government Md Humayun Kabir, DD of the Department of Agriculture Extension Dr Nazrul Islam Sikder and Additional Superintendent of Police Sheikh Mostafijur Rahman spoke.





A good numbers of farmers visited the fair along with students, agro entrepreneurs and common people.